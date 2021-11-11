Battlefield 2042 system requirements: Here are the PC specs you need

Battlefield 2042 is just a few days away from launch, making it a good time to check out the system requirements and make sure your PC is up to the task.

We’ve rounded up both the ‘minimum PC requirements’ and ‘recommended PC requirements’ ahead of launch so you know which components to look out for and whether your own rig is up to scratch.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Minimum PC requirements

Operating system 64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD) AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Processor (Intel) Intel Core i5-6600K Memory 8GB Graphics card (AMD) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Graphics card (Nvidia) AMD Radeon RX 560 Hard-drive space 100GB

The minimum specs required to run Battlefield 2042 aren’t too demanding. Both the suggested AMD and Intel chips are fairly old now, so if you’ve bought (or built) a gaming rig in the last few years, you should be fine.

The GPU requirements are also surprisingly low, with both Nvidia’s GTX 1050 Ti and AMD’s Radeon RX 560 available for low prices since they’re entry-level graphics card.

The only demanding spec here is the required storage space. EA says you’ll need 100GB of space, so you may be forced to delete a few game installs from your PC if you’re tight on space.

Recommended PC requirements

Operating system 64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD) AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Processor (Intel) Intel Core i7-4790 Memory 16GB Graphics card (AMD) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics card (Nvidia) AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Hard-drive space 100GB

EA has also revealed its recommend PC specs for Battlefield 2042, which should get the multiplayer shooter looking like a true next-gen game.

It’s good to see you won’t need a very high-end CPU here. Sure, you’ll need an Intel i7 / Ryzen 7 chip, but the processors recommended here are from old generations. You should be perfectly fine with an i5 or Ryzen 7 processor instead if they’re from one of the recent generations.

16GB of memory is a fairly lofty requirement too, but adding in additional RAM shouldn’t be too big of an issue if needed.

The biggest problem here are the recommended GPUs. EA is suggesting you’ll need an RTX 3060 or RX 6600 XT, which are both graphics cards from the most recent Nvidia and AMD Radeon generations. There’s a good chance you haven’t been able to upgrade to these cards just yet, due to the ongoing GPU shortage.

But while EA hasn’t confirmed this, we reckon you’ll be perfectly fine with a graphics card from Nvidia RTX 2000 series instead, although you’ll likely need a high-end card from the range to experience ray tracing at a comfortable frame rate.