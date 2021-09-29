 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Battlefield 2042 open beta kicks off next week

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

EA has confirmed the Battlefield 2042 open beta will begin on 8 October, while EA Play Members and those who preordered the game will be able to start playing two days earlier.

The Battlefield 2042 open beta was originally set to take place on September, but the game’s delay pushed it back to October.

The open beta will be available on all platforms, unleashing players onto the Orbital map, which features a rocket in the middle of a launch sequence. Only the Conquest game mode will be available during the beta, which sees 128 players (on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC) duking it out and capturing objectives.

There will also be four specialists available to play as, including the solider, support, sniper and sentry classes.

EA has also revealed the minimum system requirements for the Battlefield 2042 open beta, which you can check out below:

Operating SystemWindows 10 64-bit
CPUIntel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
RAM8GB
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560, 4GB
Storage100GB HDD
Battlefield 2042 beta minimum system requirements

The processor, RAM and GPU requirements all look reasonable, although you’ll likely need to make some space on your hard drive since you’ll need a whopping 100GB of free space in order to install the game.

EA has also detailed the recommended spec requirements if you want the best possible visual quality:

Operating SystemWindows 10 64-bit
CPUIntel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
RAM16GB
GPUNvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, 8GB
Storage100GB SSD
Battlefield 2042 beta recommended system requirements

The specs here look far more demanding, suggesting players opt for Nvidia’s and AMD’s latest generation of graphics cards. EA is also recommending some beefy processors, suggesting players use an Intel Core i7 or Ryzen 7 chip.

Of course, these are just the system requirements for the open beta, so EA may alter them for the full launch on 19 November 2021.

You might like…

Withings ScanWatch Horizon hybrid smartwatch announced

Withings ScanWatch Horizon hybrid smartwatch announced

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Everything Amazon announced at its 2021 product event including an actual robot

Everything Amazon announced at its 2021 product event including an actual robot

David Ludlow 1 hour ago
iPad Mini 6 jelly scrolling not an issue says Apple

iPad Mini 6 jelly scrolling not an issue says Apple

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Netflix gets into gaming with Oxenfree developer acquisition

Netflix gets into gaming with Oxenfree developer acquisition

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Meet Amazon’s Astro, a robot assistant that follows you everywhere

Meet Amazon’s Astro, a robot assistant that follows you everywhere

Kob Monney 17 hours ago
Blink Video Doorbell shoots 1080p video for £49.99

Blink Video Doorbell shoots 1080p video for £49.99

David Ludlow 17 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.