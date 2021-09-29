Battlefield 2042 open beta kicks off next week

EA has confirmed the Battlefield 2042 open beta will begin on 8 October, while EA Play Members and those who preordered the game will be able to start playing two days earlier.

The Battlefield 2042 open beta was originally set to take place on September, but the game’s delay pushed it back to October.

The open beta will be available on all platforms, unleashing players onto the Orbital map, which features a rocket in the middle of a launch sequence. Only the Conquest game mode will be available during the beta, which sees 128 players (on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC) duking it out and capturing objectives.

There will also be four specialists available to play as, including the solider, support, sniper and sentry classes.

EA has also revealed the minimum system requirements for the Battlefield 2042 open beta, which you can check out below:

Operating System Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 8GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560, 4GB Storage 100GB HDD Battlefield 2042 beta minimum system requirements

The processor, RAM and GPU requirements all look reasonable, although you’ll likely need to make some space on your hard drive since you’ll need a whopping 100GB of free space in order to install the game.

EA has also detailed the recommended spec requirements if you want the best possible visual quality:

Operating System Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X RAM 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, 8GB Storage 100GB SSD Battlefield 2042 beta recommended system requirements

The specs here look far more demanding, suggesting players opt for Nvidia’s and AMD’s latest generation of graphics cards. EA is also recommending some beefy processors, suggesting players use an Intel Core i7 or Ryzen 7 chip.

Of course, these are just the system requirements for the open beta, so EA may alter them for the full launch on 19 November 2021.