Battlefield 2042 came out only a few days ago, on 19 November, and the game has already been riddled with complaints of performance issues and server instability, especially on the PC version.

DICE, the developer of the Battlefield series, has laid out a plan for its next steps to combat the issues. Battlefield 2042’s second update is set to be available tomorrow, followed by another more substantial update in early December.

The first area DICE wants to focus on is performance and server stability. There have also been instances of servers not correctly registering hitmarkers, as well as players being unable to spawn on the server with the intended layout. These issues should be fixed by tomorrow.

DICE also mentioned that many players are experiencing technical issues because the performance of the game is presently CPU bound. This means that if your system is powered by an old processor, it may struggle to play Battlefield 2042 at a smooth frame rate. In the short term, the company said, “we’ll be doing all we can to help offer performance improvements that reduce the load, and up your frame rates where possible.”

If you’ve noticed any inconsistencies with the behaviour of aiming, especially in relation to mouse sensitivity, you’ll be pleased to hear DICE already has a fix. Unfortunately, this won’t be available until the third update in December.

If you’re interested in what other changes will be made during tomorrow’s update, check out the list below:

Improved revives, which should address the issue of being unable to revive when you’re too close to a wall or an object.

Re-enabling the UAV-1 Inertaction in Battlefield Portal, which was available in Battlefield Bad Company 2 maps.

Vehicle balancing for the LCAA Hovercraft and MD540 Nightbird.

A respawn system that will prevent any issues that leaves a player in a downed state for too long.

Dispersion has been reduced for all weapons, bar Shotguns, which should result in more consistent bullet spread in gameplay.

The larger update in December should cover a lot more ground, but some of the fixes should include an improved user interface, as well as an improved experience when Matchmaking.

