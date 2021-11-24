 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Battlefield 2042 is finally getting an update for its performance issues

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Battlefield 2042 came out only a few days ago, on 19 November, and the game has already been riddled with complaints of performance issues and server instability, especially on the PC version.

DICE, the developer of the Battlefield series, has laid out a plan for its next steps to combat the issues. Battlefield 2042’s second update is set to be available tomorrow, followed by another more substantial update in early December.

The first area DICE wants to focus on is performance and server stability. There have also been instances of servers not correctly registering hitmarkers, as well as players being unable to spawn on the server with the intended layout. These issues should be fixed by tomorrow.

DICE also mentioned that many players are experiencing technical issues because the performance of the game is presently CPU bound. This means that if your system is powered by an old processor, it may struggle to play Battlefield 2042 at a smooth frame rate. In the short term, the company said, “we’ll be doing all we can to help offer performance improvements that reduce the load, and up your frame rates where possible.”

If you’ve noticed any inconsistencies with the behaviour of aiming, especially in relation to mouse sensitivity, you’ll be pleased to hear DICE already has a fix. Unfortunately, this won’t be available until the third update in December.

If you’re interested in what other changes will be made during tomorrow’s update, check out the list below:

  • Improved revives, which should address the issue of being unable to revive when you’re too close to a wall or an object.
  • Re-enabling the UAV-1 Inertaction in Battlefield Portal, which was available in Battlefield Bad Company 2 maps.
  • Vehicle balancing for the LCAA Hovercraft and MD540 Nightbird.
  • A respawn system that will prevent any issues that leaves a player in a downed state for too long.
  • Dispersion has been reduced for all weapons, bar Shotguns, which should result in more consistent bullet spread in gameplay.

The larger update in December should cover a lot more ground, but some of the fixes should include an improved user interface, as well as an improved experience when Matchmaking.

Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for more updates on the upcoming Battlefield 2042 patches.

You might like…

New leak seemingly reveals PS Plus December line-up

New leak seemingly reveals PS Plus December line-up

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
OnePlus 10 Pro spec leak largely business as usual

OnePlus 10 Pro spec leak largely business as usual

Jon Mundy 6 hours ago
Samsung launches Expert RAW camera app for Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung launches Expert RAW camera app for Galaxy S21 Ultra

Jon Mundy 6 hours ago
Oppo Find X4 Pro specs may have just leaked

Oppo Find X4 Pro specs may have just leaked

Jon Mundy 7 hours ago
Apple will reportedly use its own iPhone 5G modem from 2023

Apple will reportedly use its own iPhone 5G modem from 2023

Jon Mundy 8 hours ago
Google Pixel 6a tipped for Pixel 6 performance but downgraded camera

Google Pixel 6a tipped for Pixel 6 performance but downgraded camera

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.