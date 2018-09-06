Battlefield 1 Premium Pass will be free starting next week for a limited time

Electronic Arts and DICE have announced that all of the downloadable content for Battlefield 1 will be free for a limited time.

To celebrate the open beta of Battlefield 5, players can pick up all four expansions for Battlefield 1 at no extra cost starting next week.

Starting on September 11 until September 18, owners of the first-person shooter can download premium maps, weapons, operations and vehicles from their respective digital storefront.

Oh, and it’s yours to keep forever once added to your library. This means that those who redeem the freebies won’t have to worry about losing out once the promotion ends.

Having recently been delayed, Battlefield 5 is set to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on November 20, 2018, which puts it behind the October release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Here’s hoping it can capture a similar level of quality as Battlefield 1, which we loved. Scoring 9/10 in our review, we praised both its explosive campaign and excellent, ambitious multiplayer:

“I really hope DICE spends much more time in World War 1, because it feels like there are many more stories waiting to be told.”

Will you be picking up Battlefield 1 Premium for free next week?