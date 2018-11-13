Battle royale hit PUBG comes to PS4, just in time for Christmas

Battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has announced a release for the PlayStation 4, and it’s coming soon.

The battle royale smash-hit will arrive on the PS4 just in time for Christmas: December 7th. This means you can try and get some chicken dinners to go with your turkey. PUBG is arriving a year after its full release on the PC last Christmas, although the Xbox One 1.0 release was earlier in 2019.

“We’re excited to expand our PUBG service and introduce new communities to our Battle Royale game” said Changhan Kim, the CEO of developers PUBG Corp, in a canned statement. “PlayStation has developed an amazing community of passionate gamers and we can’t wait to join them this holiday season”

As part of the launch, PUBG will ship with some Uncharted and The Last of Us in-game cosmetic items available for pre-ordering customers: PS4 players can dress up in Nathan Drake’s outfit from Uncharted, or don Ellie’s backpack from The Last of Us.

There are three different versions of the game, listed below:

Looter’s Edition £24.99

-Base Game

Survivor’s Edition £39.99

Base Game

-Survivor Pass: Vikendi*

-2,300 G-Coin Pack

-20,000 BP

Champion’s Edition £49.99

-Base Game

-Survivor Pass: Vikendi*

-6,000 G-Coin Pack

-20,000 BP

The Survivor Pass is similar in nature to Fortnite’s Battle Pass or Rocket League’s Rocket Pass. You complete objectives, you get cosmetics. This will be purchasable seperately, if you’re into that.

Oh, there’s a trailer too. Feast your eyes.

