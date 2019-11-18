Further datamines to the PC install of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has unveiled a bunch of new details, including the possibility of a battle royale mode coming to Infinity Ward’s shooter.

All of the new details are present on the Modern Warfare subreddit, uncovered by infamous leaker Senescallo who has posted an image of the map alongside other juicy tidbits.

According to the leak, Modern Warfare’s battle royale mode will incorporate the game’s Special Ops and Ground War maps into a much larger battleground alongside other bespoke locations cooked up by Infinity Ward and co-developer Raven Software.

The leak suggests that it will be launching in the early months of 2020 and also details a few points of interest across the map such as – Karst River Quarry, Operation Headhunter and Krovnik Farmland. There’s a lot to unpack here.

Given the apparent size of the map, we could be looking at a mode which easily eclipses the 100 players we’ve come to expect from the battle royale genre. So, each game could end up being longer or far more chaotic than previous iterations.

According to the reddit post, each game will incorporate respawn tokens and distinct missions each with their own objectives. These will presumably reward players with experience and additional loot to help them achieve victory, although nothing is confirmed.

The question also remains how Activision and Infinity Ward plans to roll out the addition of battle royale into Modern Warfare. Will it be made available for free or released as a piece of premium downloadable content you can purchase?

Infinity Ward has confirmed that all upcoming maps, modes and other pieces of content will be made available for free to avoid splitting the audience. However, a battle pass is currently in development which will be sold at the usual price with both free and premium tiers.

“Infinity Ward’s reboot of the iconic classic doesn’t surpass the original, but does a fantastic job of translating its formula into the modern era. A thrilling solo campaign alongside a robust selection of multiplayer options ensure this package is well worth a visit,” reads our 4/5 review.

Modern Warfare is already packed with content, and a battle royale mode would most certainly be welcome if it manages to incorporate all of the positives from the base experience. Time will tell, and we’ll be sure to update you once we know more.

