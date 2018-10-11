Microsoft’s new Battery Limit feature places a strict cap on charging

Microsoft has introduced a new ‘Battery Limit’ feature for Surface users, which is designed to “prolong [the devices’] longevity”.

The feature is currently only available to Surface Pro 3 and Surface Pro 4 users − coming to more devices in the near future − but it’s not designed for everyone. Instead, it’s targeted predominantly at people who keep their devices on charge for extended periods of time.

Read more: Best laptops

“Battery Limit option is a UEFI setting that changes how the Surface device battery is charged and may prolong its longevity,” the company wrote in a blog post.

“This setting is recommended in cases in which the device is continuously connected to power, for example when devices are integrated into kiosk solutions.”

With Battery Limit switched on, your Surface device’s battery will stop charging when it reaches 50% of its capacity.

If you connect it to power when it’s already more than 50% charged, Battery Limit will prevent it from charging until its battery level drops down to 50%.

To enable Battery Limit on the Surface Pro 3, you need to boot into Surface UEFI (by hitting Power and Volume Up when you turn it on), and select Kiosk Mode and Battery Limit, then hit Enabled.

Read more: Laptop deals

To switch on the feature on the Surface Pro 4, you need to boot into Surface UEFI, then choose Boot Configuration, and under Advanced Options, toggle Enable Battery Limit Mode to On.

How do you feel about Battery Limit? Would you prefer it if the 50% level was slightly higher? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.