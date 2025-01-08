Baseus EnerGeek MiFi Power Bank supplies the ultimate mobile office

Baseus has announced the EnerGeek MiFi Power Bank at CES 2025, and it might be all you need for working on the go.

As the name suggests, the EnerGeek MiFi Power Bank serves a double purpose. On the one hand, it can get up to 10 devices connected to the internet, utilising 4G connectivity to achieve download speeds of up to 50Mbps.

Baseus reveals that the EnerGeek MiFi Power Bank will use an eSIM in conjunction with the Baseus app to get you connected, and that it’ll be compatible with 4G networks in over 100 countries.

The EnerGeek MiFi Power Bank’s other function is the ability to charge up to four devices simultaneously from its meaty 20,000mAh battery, with a a maximum power output of 67W.

To facilitate this it comes with two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and a built in USB-C charging cable that loops around when not in use, forming a lanyard of sorts.

The device itself is a relatively compact rectangular block, with a neat integrated display telling you how much charge is left, as well as its power output and connectivity status.

The EnerGeek MiFi Power Bank should be available sometime in the second quarter of 2025 at a price of $89.99.

Baseus has also used CES 2025 to launch the Spacemate Series 11-in-1 Docking Station for Mac and MacBook. This compact docking station supports output to three 4K/60Hz displays using DisplayLink technology, as well as 100W PD fast charging.

Your connectivity options come via three HDMI ports, two high-speed USB-C and USB-A 10Gbps data ports, and a pair of USB-A 480Mbps ports. It also bundles in ethernet and 3.5mm ports.

There’s a built-in LED screen providing real-time connection information for each port. It’s available to order now (in the US at least) from Amazon for $199.99.