Trending:

This Surface Book 2 Black Friday deal throws shade at Microsoft

Thomas Newton

John Lewis is offering a Black Friday UK deal on the Surface Book 2 that’s better than the one Microsoft’s got on its own store. 

The 13.5-inch version of the Surface Book 2 which comes with the Intel Core i7-8650U processor, 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM and a 512GB SSD costs £2129 when bought from John Lewis, which is £170 better than the £200 discount currently offered by Microsoft.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 Deals – Black Friday

Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch, PixelSense Display

The Surface Book 2 is a capable convertible laptop-tablet hybrid that's especially powerful when paired with the Microsoft Surface Dial and Pen stylus.

John Lewis

|

Save £370.90

|

Now £2129.00

View Deal

Now £2129.00

|

Save £370.90

|

John Lewis

The Microsoft Surface Book 2 is a high-end laptop from last year that’s geared towards creative work, something that you can unlock once you pick up a Surface Dial and Surface Pen stylus, too.

Microsoft’s not discounting the Dial or Pen accessories on its own store, but Amazon has knocked some money off of these, so if you want to unlock the true creative power of the Surface Book, you can while saving a bit of cash.

Microsoft Surface Accessories – Black Friday Deals

Microsoft Surface Dial

Amazon's currently selling the Surface Dial creative accessory for less than the standard £89.99 RRP that Microsoft's asking for.

Amazon

|

Save £14.95

|

Now £75.00

View Deal

Now £75.00

|

Save £14.95

|

Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pen

The 2017 version of Microsoft's Surface Pen stylus supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, allowing for accurate and precise adjustments to your designs.

Amazon

|

Save £26.74

|

Now £82.42

View Deal

Now £82.42

|

Save £26.74

|

Amazon

We were big fans of the Surface Book 2 when we reviewed it, awarding it 4/5, especially praising its great performance and battery life. Two things you want from a laptop. The screen is also fantastic, with our reviewer stating: “The 13.5-inch ‘Pixel Sense’ display’s 3:2 aspect ratio is excellent for movie-binging and creative work. The 3000 x 2000 (267ppi) ensures icons and text are uniformly sharp, and the 0.0547 nits black and 101.68 nits white levels give it a super-impressive 1858:1 contrast ratio.”

Our review concluded: “If you’re a power user for whom money is no object, you’ll struggle to do better than the Surface Book. Featuring a super-swish design, cutting-edge hardware and a pleasingly bloatware-free Windows install, it’s hard to fault the Surface Book 2 for most tasks.”

Luckily, money doesn’t need to be no object after this Black Friday discount. So now’s the time to grab one.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 Deals – Black Friday

Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch, PixelSense Display

The Surface Book 2 is a capable convertible laptop-tablet hybrid that's especially powerful when paired with the Microsoft Surface Dial and Pen stylus.

John Lewis

|

Save £370.90

|

Now £2129.00

View Deal

Now £2129.00

|

Save £370.90

|

John Lewis

We’re rounding up fantastic savings just like this over at our Black Friday 2018 UK hub. Make sure you don’t miss out on some of Black Friday’s best bargains by checking it out.

More Black Friday content

Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss

Apple iPhone Xr 64GB White – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal

This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.

Mobiles.co.uk

|

FREE phone

|

£36/month

View Deal

£36/month

|

FREE phone

|

Mobiles.co.uk

All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers

Save £30 on the newly-released Kindle Paperwhite, our favourite Kindle yet.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

Now £89.99

View Deal

Now £89.99

|

Save £30

|

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)

The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.

Mobiles.co.uk

|

£15 upfront

|

£28.00/month

View Deal

£28.00/month

|

£15 upfront

|

Mobiles.co.uk

Oral-B Smart Series 6000 CrossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush with Bluetooth

An insane one day deal on this excellent Oral-B electric toothbrush.

Amazon

|

Save £175

|

Now £54.99

View Deal

Now £54.99

|

Save £175

|

Amazon

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.