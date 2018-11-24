This Surface Book 2 Black Friday deal throws shade at Microsoft

John Lewis is offering a Black Friday UK deal on the Surface Book 2 that’s better than the one Microsoft’s got on its own store.

The 13.5-inch version of the Surface Book 2 which comes with the Intel Core i7-8650U processor, 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM and a 512GB SSD costs £2129 when bought from John Lewis, which is £170 better than the £200 discount currently offered by Microsoft.

The Microsoft Surface Book 2 is a high-end laptop from last year that’s geared towards creative work, something that you can unlock once you pick up a Surface Dial and Surface Pen stylus, too.

Microsoft’s not discounting the Dial or Pen accessories on its own store, but Amazon has knocked some money off of these, so if you want to unlock the true creative power of the Surface Book, you can while saving a bit of cash.

Microsoft Surface Accessories – Black Friday Deals Microsoft Surface Dial Amazon's currently selling the Surface Dial creative accessory for less than the standard £89.99 RRP that Microsoft's asking for. Microsoft Surface Pen The 2017 version of Microsoft's Surface Pen stylus supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, allowing for accurate and precise adjustments to your designs.

We were big fans of the Surface Book 2 when we reviewed it, awarding it 4/5, especially praising its great performance and battery life. Two things you want from a laptop. The screen is also fantastic, with our reviewer stating: “The 13.5-inch ‘Pixel Sense’ display’s 3:2 aspect ratio is excellent for movie-binging and creative work. The 3000 x 2000 (267ppi) ensures icons and text are uniformly sharp, and the 0.0547 nits black and 101.68 nits white levels give it a super-impressive 1858:1 contrast ratio.”

Our review concluded: “If you’re a power user for whom money is no object, you’ll struggle to do better than the Surface Book. Featuring a super-swish design, cutting-edge hardware and a pleasingly bloatware-free Windows install, it’s hard to fault the Surface Book 2 for most tasks.”

Luckily, money doesn’t need to be no object after this Black Friday discount. So now’s the time to grab one.

We’re rounding up fantastic savings just like this over at our Black Friday 2018 UK hub. Make sure you don’t miss out on some of Black Friday’s best bargains by checking it out.

