This Surface Book 2 Black Friday deal throws shade at Microsoft

John Lewis is offering a Black Friday UK deal on the Surface Book 2 that’s better than the one Microsoft’s got on its own store.
The 13.5-inch version of the Surface Book 2 which comes with the Intel Core i7-8650U processor, 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM and a 512GB SSD costs £2129 when bought from John Lewis, which is £170 better than the £200 discount currently offered by Microsoft.
Microsoft Surface Book 2 Deals – Black Friday
Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch, PixelSense Display
Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch, PixelSense Display
The Surface Book 2 is a capable convertible laptop-tablet hybrid that's especially powerful when paired with the Microsoft Surface Dial and Pen stylus.
The Microsoft Surface Book 2 is a high-end laptop from last year that’s geared towards creative work, something that you can unlock once you pick up a Surface Dial and Surface Pen stylus, too.
Microsoft’s not discounting the Dial or Pen accessories on its own store, but Amazon has knocked some money off of these, so if you want to unlock the true creative power of the Surface Book, you can while saving a bit of cash.
Microsoft Surface Accessories – Black Friday Deals
Microsoft Surface Dial
Microsoft Surface Dial
Amazon's currently selling the Surface Dial creative accessory for less than the standard £89.99 RRP that Microsoft's asking for.
Microsoft Surface Pen
Microsoft Surface Pen
The 2017 version of Microsoft's Surface Pen stylus supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, allowing for accurate and precise adjustments to your designs.
We were big fans of the Surface Book 2 when we reviewed it, awarding it 4/5, especially praising its great performance and battery life. Two things you want from a laptop. The screen is also fantastic, with our reviewer stating: “The 13.5-inch ‘Pixel Sense’ display’s 3:2 aspect ratio is excellent for movie-binging and creative work. The 3000 x 2000 (267ppi) ensures icons and text are uniformly sharp, and the 0.0547 nits black and 101.68 nits white levels give it a super-impressive 1858:1 contrast ratio.”
Our review concluded: “If you’re a power user for whom money is no object, you’ll struggle to do better than the Surface Book. Featuring a super-swish design, cutting-edge hardware and a pleasingly bloatware-free Windows install, it’s hard to fault the Surface Book 2 for most tasks.”
Luckily, money doesn’t need to be no object after this Black Friday discount. So now’s the time to grab one.
Microsoft Surface Book 2 Deals – Black Friday
Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch, PixelSense Display
Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch, PixelSense Display
The Surface Book 2 is a capable convertible laptop-tablet hybrid that's especially powerful when paired with the Microsoft Surface Dial and Pen stylus.
We’re rounding up fantastic savings just like this over at our Black Friday 2018 UK hub. Make sure you don’t miss out on some of Black Friday’s best bargains by checking it out.
More Black Friday content
- Microsoft Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Amazon Black Friday
- Black Friday Laptop Deals
- Black Friday Tablet Deals
- Argos Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB White – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB White – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
Save £30 on the newly-released Kindle Paperwhite, our favourite Kindle yet.
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.
Oral-B Smart Series 6000 CrossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush with Bluetooth
Oral-B Smart Series 6000 CrossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush with Bluetooth
An insane one day deal on this excellent Oral-B electric toothbrush.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.