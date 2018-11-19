A selection of TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches have seen their prices slashed in the Amazon Black Friday sales.

The highlight is a 40% saving on the TicWatch E, taking the price down from £145.99 to £87.59. This Wear OS smartwatch beams notifications from your connected Android or iOS phone, plus it boasts a selection of fitness focussed features.

TicWatch Black Friday deals TicWatch E Android Wear smartwatch Bargain smartwatch with Android Wear, slick design and a vast array of fitness features. All for its lowest ever price. The perfect first smartwatch TicWatch Pro smartwatch We loved this high-end Android Wear Watch at RRP, but with a big saving it's even more tempting. It packs impressive battery life, a clever screen, GPS and NFC for mobile payments. TicWatch S Glacier Smartwatch Sporty smartwatch with Android Wear 2.0, a 1.4-inch OLED display and an IP67 body. This watch is on a huge and a perfect pick if you want to get into the Android Wear game.

Today’s deal sees the watch slip to its lowest ever price, beating even previous Lightning Deals.

TicWatch E has a functional design, with a plastic strap that can be swapped out and a metal body. We haven’t reviewed this particular watch, however it scores a strong 4/5 rating.

There are other TicWatch models in the Black Friday sales too. The TicWatch Pro has been slashed from £219.99 to £164.25 and this is the higher-end model. There’s GPS here for accurately tracking your runs and a nifty screen tech that switches to monochrome to save battery life.

In our TicWatch Pro review we said: “For under £220 the TicWatch Pro offers a flagship-class Wear OS experience, wrapped in a well-conceived design with a unique selling point. The design of the FSTN display may not be perfect but if you can look past that to appreciate its functional benefit, this watch makes for an option worth considering.”

We scored the watch 4/5 praising the excellent design, wide range of features and even its competitive price. We were impressed with the price at £219.99, even more so at £164.25.

Another TicWatch included in the sale is the TicWatch S. This is the sportier model and it packs a 1.4-inch OLED along with an IP67 water resistant rating. This means you can don’t need to worry about it getting sweaty or wet from rain.

