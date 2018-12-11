Barcelona vs Tottenham Live Stream: How to watch the Champions League online

Barcelona vs Tottenham Live Stream: How to watch the crucial Champions League decider online

It’s Matchday 6 in the Champions League group stages and Tottenham Hotspur travel to the Nou Camp to face Barcelona probably needing a result to progress into the knockout stages. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Barcelona vs Spurs online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Read more: Eleven Sports

After a disastrous start to their Champions League campaign, Tottenham go into the final fixture with a shot at making the last 16. Spurs took just one point from their first three games, but have won the last two to set up an intriguing final fixture at the Nou Camp tonight.

In order to qualify Harry Kane and co. must equal or better Inter Milan’s result in its game at home to PSV Eindhoven. If Inter win, so must Spurs. In any other eventuality a draw will be enough for the Londoners. On the surface, that sounds tricky, given the respective quality of the opposition. However, given Barcelona have already qualified for the knock-out stages and may take the opportunity to rest stars like Messi and Suarez.

If Spurs make it through, they may actually get to play a game at their new stadium, the opening of which has been delayed for months due to lingering safety concerns. Considering Spurs advertised their new home as the only way to watch the Champions League in London this season, squeaking through the group and actually playing there would save some blushes.

Barcelona vs Spurs kick-off time and how to watch

Watching the big game couldn’t be easier – as long as you’ve got the right TV package.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7:15pm GMT and the game kicking off at 8pm. If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app.

Here are the quick-links you need to get started.

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

Read more: Best VPN

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Sign up to BT Sport today

Share your predictions for Barca vs Spurs by tweeting us @TrustedReviews.