Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How to watch ‘El Clasico’ for free

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch ‘El Clasico’ online this Sunday

The two biggest football clubs in the world clash this afternoon, in the latest edition of ‘El Clasico’. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

For many, it’s the the most overhyped fixture in the football calendar. An exhibition of the absolute worst elements of the game. A match that almost always descends into farce, as some of the best footballers on the planet shamelessly pull out all of the dirtiest tricks in the book, in order to get their opposite numbers sent off.

What’s more, this time there’s no Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Andres Iniesta. It’s always infuriating, and rarely even comes close to living up to the billing − we’re really selling it − but still, you’d be mad to miss it.

Real Madrid are in the middle of a crisis (aren’t they always?), and have already been beaten five times this season. The likes of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Mariano simply haven’t stepped up to the plate after Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus this summer, and Los Blancos are finding goals extremely hard to come by.

Barcelona have also looked vulnerable at times this season, but they’ve been fortunate enough to have their shortcomings masked by the brilliant Lionel Messi. Unfortunately for the Blaugrana, their Argentine talisman will miss this afternoon’s game after suffering a broken arm last week − something that everybody associated with Real Madrid will be absolutely thrilled about.

Could this be the turning point of their season?

Eleven Sports has exclusive rights to El Clasico in the UK. Coverage starts at 2:30pm GMT, with the game set to kick off at 3:15pm. If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here.

There are two different subscription options available − a £5.99 monthly pass (that works out at £71.88 for 12 months) and a £59.99 annual pass (which works out at £4.99 per month). Here are some quick-links to help you along:

If you prefer to try before you buy, new customers can sign up to a free seven-day trial. To try it out for free, visit the website, choose the monthly pass, create an account and add your payment details.

You won’t be charged during the first seven days of your subscription, and you can cancel at any point by clicking the Account button at the top-right of the home page, and hitting Subscription.

