The 2019/20 La Liga season got underway last weekend, but the Spanish top flight still hasn’t received any “satisfactory bids” from broadcasters for coverage in the UK and Ireland. Fortunately, there’s a temporary deal in place, which means you can watch tonight’s Barcelona vs Real Betis game for free, either on TV or online. Read on for all the details.

ITV struck a deal to show one game from each of the first three weeks of the La Liga season. Barcelona vs Real Betis is the second of those, and it could be a cracker. Real Betis took all three points on their last visit to the Camp Nou. They played the Blaugrana off the park on that occasion, running out 4-3 winners.

Barcelona vs Real Betis kick-off time

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 8pm BST, which is 9pm local time in Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Real Betis TV channel

ITV has the broadcast rights to this, and Barcelona vs Real Betis is being shown on ITV4. You can catch the build-up from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Barcelona vs Real Betis − even if you’re not in the UK

You’ll be able to live stream Barcelona vs Real Betis through ITV Hub. It’s available on the web, iOS, Android and tvOS, and you can cast it to your TV via Chromecast. Here are some quick links to get you started:

Worried that you might not be able to access ITV Hub where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Barcelona vs Real Betis − Match preview

To the surprise of pretty much everyone, Barcelona lost their first game of the season, thanks to some last-minute acrobatics from veteran Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz.

They’re desperate to bring Neymar back to the club, but the more pressing concern should be Barcelona’s apparent inability to do anything without Lionel Messi. The Argentine sat last weekend’s game out through injury, but could return tonight. Luis Suarez is also a doubt. No pressure on Antoine Griezmann, then.

Real Betis didn’t fare any better in their first game of the season though, going down 2-1 at home to last season’s strugglers, Real Valladolid.

