Barcelona vs Liverpool Live Stream: Watch the Champions League online this Wednesday

Two titans of the game, Barcelona and Liverpool, face off at Camp Nou this evening, for the first leg of their heavyweight Champions League semi final tie. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Barcelona vs Liverpool online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

What a match-up this could be. Both sides had a relatively easy ride in the quarter-final round, with Barcelona taking Man Utd apart in the second leg of their tie, and Liverpool managing to smash six past Porto over 180 minutes of football.

Read more: Eleven Sports

The Blaugrana are having a cracking season, though there’s still been some debate over just how good their current crop is, and how much of their success is down to Lionel Messi. Barcelona’s biggest La Liga rivals haven’t been up to scratch this season, and Ernesto Valverde’s side have enjoyed a pretty favourable run of draws in the Champions League.

But, once again, Messi. From Liverpool’s perspective, it would also be all too predictable if Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho came back to haunt the Anfield faithful. They’ll be hoping some of Barca’s players partied a little too hard after their title triumph at the weekend.

The Reds’ main problem, as Man Utd so painfully discovered in the last round, will likely be getting hold of the ball. However, if Jurgen Klopp’s men manage to press their opponents successfully, their forwards (possibly minus Roberto Firmino) could inflict some serious damage on the counter attack.

After all, it was only last month that La Liga strugglers Villarreal managed to put four past Marc-Andre ter Stegen and co.

Whoever you’ll be supporting, tonight’s game will hopefully be a cracker. And watching the big match couldn’t be easier – as long as you’ve got the right TV package.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST and the game kicking off at 8pm. You can also tune in in 4K through BT Sport 4K UHD.

If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

Read more: Best VPN

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Sign up to BT Sport today

Share your predictions for Barcelona vs Liverpool by tweeting us @TrustedReviews.