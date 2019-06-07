The Obamas have signed up to make podcasts for Spotify

Fresh off the back of signing an agreement to make shows for Netflix, Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions has signed a deal with Spotify that will see the former American President and First Lady make podcasts for the streaming platform.

The multi-year deal will see the company making exclusive podcasts for Spotify across a range of topics, and yes, both Obamas will appear on some of the shows, Deadline reports.

“We’ve always believed in the value of entertaining, thought-provoking conversation,” said Barack Obama. “It helps us build connections with each other and open ourselves up to new ideas. We’re excited about Higher Ground Audio because podcasts offer an extraordinary opportunity to foster productive dialogue, make people smile and make people think, and, hopefully, bring us all a little closer together.”

Higher Ground was set up back in 2018 with the intent to create “powerful stories to entertain, inform and inspire, and to lift up diverse voices in the entertainment industry.” This sentiment was echoed in the words of Michelle Obama, welcoming the deal: “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to amplify voices that are too often ignored or silenced altogether, and through Spotify, we can share those stories with the world,” she said. “Our hope is that through compelling, inspirational storytelling, Higher Ground Audio will not only produce engaging podcasts, but help people connect emotionally and open up their minds—and their hearts.”

Spotify has been investing heavily in podcasting lately, if you hadn’t noticed. Back in February, the company announced the purchase of Gimlet Media – the creators of Reply All – and Anchor, a podcast hosting and distribution platform. Then a month later, the company added Parcast – a company that specialises in true crime and mystery podcasts – to its stable.

These are some serious statements of intent. Spotify is clearly about all audio now: not just music.

