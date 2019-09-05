Banjo Kazooie and Undertale’s Sans are now playable in Super Smash Bros Ultimate

As part of this week’s Nintendo Direct, the company announced a surprise launch for Banjo Kazooie in Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

The fighter’s reveal was met with universal praise back at E3 2019, with players awaiting his arrival in the crossover fighter for literal decades. Now, he’s finally here and ready to brawl.

Banjo Kazooie is now available to purchase and download for Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Owners of the Fighter’s Pass will see him patched into their game automatically, or when you access the next update.

Related: Upcoming Switch Games

We’ve not had a chance to play with him ourselves, but Banjo and his trusty-feathered friend fit right in with the varied roster of Smash Ultimate. He also has a handful of rad recolours to choose from.

In other Smash Ultimate news, the next fighter was announced and it’s none other than Terry Bogard from King of Fighters. It’s one not many fans were expecting, but he’s coming in November.

While only a single Fighters Pass has been announced, Nintendo promised in the Direct that further characters are in development due to fan demands. Here’s hoping for some massive surprises.

Undertale also made its presence known, with Sans being announced as Mii Fighter alongside an exclusive musical track. Goemon, Proto Man, Zero and Team Rocket Grunts were also confirmed as aesthetics for Mii characters.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the most refined Smash yet. There’s a ridiculous amount of content here and, if you’re a Smash Bros. fan you should absolutely buy this. Unfortunately, the game loses something when it’s about anything more than its core local multiplayer experience,” reads Jake Tucker’s 4/5 review.

You can catch up on all of yesterday’s Nintendo Direct announcements here, which included some absolute bangers. There’s further news on Animal Crosisng: New Horizons, Pokemon Sword and Shield and the explosive reveal of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More