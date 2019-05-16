Bang and Olufsen’s new Beoplay H9 are its most advanced headphones to date – here’s why

Bang & Olufsen has unveiled its third generation Beoplay H9 headphones and they look jam packed with nifty new feature.

The third-gen H9’s were unveiled on Thursday and are confirmed to come equipped with a voice assistant button. This new addition to the headphones can be synced with your other devices to activate their default voice assistant – Apple’s Siri, for example – or used with the inbuilt Google Assistant, allowing you to stay connected and access information without even pulling out your phone.

The headphones also come with seven hours more playtime when pitted against the previous Beoplay H9i and personalised listening, allowing you to adjust the tonality and sound staging of your music for different activities. B&O suggest fine tuning your listening when working out or commuting.

The right earcup also has new detailing in the touch interface that Bang & Olufsen claim make the headphones even more intuitive to use. This is a welcome improvement as we noted in our review of the H9i that the touch controls felt fiddly at first although it did not take long to get used to them and they are an exciting addition that go toward justifying the high price tag.

The H9 comes in two new colours – the sleek Matte Black and Argilla Bright, a colour akin to mauve with shiny gold details. Stitched cowhide leather cover the lightweight aluminium frame and the over-ear style cushions are crafted out of lambskin coated memory foam for ultimate comfort and breathability.

The headband is actually an improvement on its previous iteration, with more padding and better ear cushions for enhanced comfort.

The newest upgrade to the Beoplay H9 line will be available online www.bang-olufsen.com/en and in Bang & Olufsen stores and selected retailers from May 16. They will retail for £450.