Bang and Olufsen multiroom update connects past, present and future products

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Bang & Olufsen is rolling out automatic updates to its Beolink software, making it easier to connect current products to models it launched decades ago.

For example, you can now listen to a record on the Beogram 5500 turntable (launched in 1986) and wirelessly stream it to the latest Beosound Level speaker, or pair the Beosound 9000 CD player with the Beolab 28 speakers to connect Bang & Olufsen products old and new.

This link to the past reaffirms the Danish company’s commitment to product longevity and connectivity, having pioneered the first multiroom audio technology back in the early 80s with the launch of the Master Control Link. This update ensures that products made from 1986 onwards will be able to talk to each other at a system level.

Also introduced was the Beolink Multiroom technology for the Beosound Balance, Beosound Level, Beosound Emerge, and Beolab 28, bridging its latest products together as part of its latest “Audio Technology Platform”.

Part of new multiroom update is the new One Touch to Music feature that allows listeners to quickly and easily play music without needing a smartphone. A tap on a speaker or use of a connected remote starts music from their preferred source, whether that is a turntable, CD player or streaming service. There are four ‘favourite’ buttons to customise for listeners to apply their preferred sources/music during the set-up process in the Bang & Olufsen app.

The Touch to Join feature enables music to follow wherever the listener goes in a house. Just by touching the speaker or joining via a remote begins music playback in another room without having to do anything else.

On the rollout of the new multiroom features, Christoffer Poulsen, SVP of Product Management & Brand Partnering at Bang & Olufsen said: “Bang & Olufsen first invented multiroom 40 years ago and we’re pleased to announce our continuation of expertise in this field with our new software update that makes products launched decades apart work seamlessly together. Beolink Multiroom is built for the future and enables all our network enabled products to be seamlessly connected, played and controlled together across rooms.” 

