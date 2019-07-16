Prime Day: Bang & Olufsen’s BeoPlay H9i headphones fall in price by over £100

Bang & Olufsen’s products command a premium price, so we’re always on the lookout for a discount. That’s the case with this Prime Day deal, which sees the Beoplay H9i wireless headphones drop in price by £104.

B&O’s products are rarely cheap, so any chance to get a significant reduction on one of their products is a cause for celebration. The Beoplay H9i were the brand’s luxury headphones (there’s a newer, even more expensive pair out) and so a price drop of this size represents something of a bargain.

The Beoplay H9i boasts Bluetooth 4.2 and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) so you can remove yourself from the world and listen to your music in splendid isolation.

The look lovely, constructed mainly out of primarily aluminium and leather and as a result they’re comfortable to wear. Despite their looks, they’re reassuringly tough. Battery life is 18 hours with ANC and Bluetooth on, enough to last a few days of use.

The inclusion of proximity sensors pauses your music whenever you take the headphones off. The Transparency feature means you can listen to the outside world while still wearing the headphones.

The sound is huge and spacious and there’s a smoothness to its sound that’s enjoyable. For those who like a bit of bass, the H9i can offer plenty of weight in that department without sending the overall balance out of control.

We reviewed them and felt they were some of the best headphones available when they cost £450. “There’s a real pleasure in handling and using these headphones that you just don’t get with the others. They also sound terrific, they cancel noise well, and the proximity feature is a neat touch.”

