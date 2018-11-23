This B&O Beoplay H5 wireless earbuds price slash is a Black Friday steal

It’s rare to see a price slash on Bang & Olufsen headphones, but this discount on the luxe Danish manufacturer’s Beoplay H5 wireless earbuds represents one of the absolute best Black Friday headphone deals around.
There’s loads to recommend the Beoplay H5 wireless Bluetooth earbuds, not least the fact that they offer the fully immersive B&O sound experience at a fraction of the price you’d normally associate with the brand.
A great option for commuters, runners, and anyone desiring a premium audio experience without breaking the bank, this is the cheapest the Beoplay H5 earbuds have ever been on Amazon UK – the £94 price slash brings them down to just £135.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – Black
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – Black
Top-quality wireless earbuds from premium Danish brand B&O at a fraction of the price you'd expect with this incredible Black Friday offer.
When we reviewed the B&O Beoplay H5 earbuds, we loved their gorgeous design and the quality of wireless audio on offer – specifically the top-notch sonics we listened to during our testing.
Of the Beoplay H5s, we wrote: “When it comes to sonics, they’re some of the best available…the Beoplay H5 offer great wireless audio quality, but are let down by issues with battery life and design.”
For more fantastic deals, check out our guide to the best 2018 UK Black Friday deals, which features ever more headphone sales, plus TVs, phones and a whole lot more.
More Black Friday content
- Black Friday Smartwatch
- Black Friday Fitness Tracker
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
- Apple Watch Black Friday
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
Save £30 on the newly-released Kindle Paperwhite, our favourite Kindle yet.
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
For one day only, get the excellent Versa for its lowest ever price.
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.