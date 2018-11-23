This B&O Beoplay H5 wireless earbuds price slash is a Black Friday steal

It’s rare to see a price slash on Bang & Olufsen headphones, but this discount on the luxe Danish manufacturer’s Beoplay H5 wireless earbuds represents one of the absolute best Black Friday headphone deals around.

There’s loads to recommend the Beoplay H5 wireless Bluetooth earbuds, not least the fact that they offer the fully immersive B&O sound experience at a fraction of the price you’d normally associate with the brand.

A great option for commuters, runners, and anyone desiring a premium audio experience without breaking the bank, this is the cheapest the Beoplay H5 earbuds have ever been on Amazon UK – the £94 price slash brings them down to just £135.

When we reviewed the B&O Beoplay H5 earbuds, we loved their gorgeous design and the quality of wireless audio on offer – specifically the top-notch sonics we listened to during our testing.

Of the Beoplay H5s, we wrote: “When it comes to sonics, they’re some of the best available…the Beoplay H5 offer great wireless audio quality, but are let down by issues with battery life and design.”

For more fantastic deals, check out our guide to the best 2018 UK Black Friday deals, which features ever more headphone sales, plus TVs, phones and a whole lot more.

More Black Friday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.