High-end Danish audio brand Bang & Olufsen has announced a new special edition speaker collection showcasing artwork by cult director David Lynch.

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, B&O is set to re-release its Beoplay M5 home speaker and Beoplay P2 portable Bluetooth speaker (pictured above). But not as you know them.

Rather than a bog-standard spec update, the duo are instead getting a gnarly aesthetic overhaul, with the new-look M5 and P2 set to sport a shell featuring some of Lynch’s most iconic artwork – specifically, 1970s ‘War Between the Shapes’ series and the ‘Paris Suite’ lithographs from 2007.

The pair be released in “limited quantities” in the UK on November 8, with the M5 set to sell for £700 / $750 / €750, while the P2 will cost £175 / $200 / €200. You’ll also be able to snap them up at Bang & Oulfsen stores, of course, as well as via “select” retail partners including Harrods.

Related: Best Bluetooth speakers

Those with deep pockets and enough frequent flyer miles can also try getting their hands on a limited edition Bang & Olufsen x David Lynch Beoplay A9 or Beosound Shape speaker – there will be five of the former released, and just one of the latter, and you’ll have to jet to New York’s MoMA gallery for your chance to own one.

Tempted by Bang & Olufsen’s limited edition Beoplay M5 and P2 speakers? Tweet us @TrustedReviews.