Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal headphones back with PS5 support

Bang & Olufsen has launched a second edition of its premium gaming headphones, the Beoplay Portal, and this time it adds PS5 support.

We gave last year’s first-generation B&O Beoplay Portal the Best Wireless Headphones prize in out Trusted Reviews Awards 2021, and called them “practically perfect in every way” in our review.

Practically, but not quite. While they were great for Xbox gamers, one big omission from these pricy gaming headphones was PS5 support. That’s the big addition with the freshly launched second-gen Beoplay Portal.

Besides PS5 connectivity, the new USB-C dongle also provides a speedy wireless connection for PC and mobile players. With that latter group, the Beoplay Portal provides Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX Adaptive technology.

This new headset isn’t purely about expanded connectivity though. Bang & Olufsen has also added a significant chunk of battery life, from the original’s 24 hours (which we listed as a positive) over Bluetooth with Active Noise Cancellation active up to a whopping 42 hours.

Wireless gaming time has also increased to 19 hours of wireless playtime with ANC active from the original’s 12 hours.

As with the original, the Beoplay Portal features a virtual boom arm that utilises beamforming microphones to isolate and amplify your voice, whilst simultaneously removing background noise. Together with the headset’s sleek, sober looks (in Black Anthracite, Grey Mist and Navy), the Beoplay Portal is a rare set of headphones that you could conceivably use for everything, from gaming to personal audio whilst out and about.

The new Beoplay Portal with PS5 support is available from B&O’s online shop and select third party retailers today, priced £449/$499/€499, just like the first generation.