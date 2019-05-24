With a big saving already on the original price point, use the eBay 15% off PLUGIN15 code for a superior set of headphones prepared to block out the world and tune you into whatever you’re listening to. Already down from their RRP of £349 to £219, pay just £186.15 today and it’ll feel a lot like daylight robbery.

Why the dramatic drop in price? Well, admittedly this particular pair of the B&O Beoplay H8i headphones are refurbished. But hold your horses. Refurbished by the manufacturer, you can rest assured they work and look like new. And with auto pause sensor technologies, as well as noise cancelling functionality, this really is a deal you don’t want to miss out on. Especially when entering the discount code PLUGIN15 to benefit from a further 15% off.

With a clunky pair of over the ear headphones, the worry can be they’ll be too clunky to easily carry around when not in use. However, losing 30g, the H8i headphones are lighter than their predecessor at 215g. Their durable design also means they’re likely to bear little wear and tear as you take them in and out of your bag.

Design is important, but let’s get down to the nitty-gritty. As noise cancelling, wireless Bluetooth headphones, you can bet you’re going to get high quality in terms of audio. To quickly switch off the noise cancelling feature in the unlikely event you want to hear the outside world (eh?), switch on transparency mode with one easy flick of a button.

Something the B&O Beoplay H8i headphones also boast is its auto pause sensor. When removing or placing your headphones back on, the sensor will automatically pause and resume your music for you. Cool, or just the ultimate lazy tech feature there is? You decide.

The bane of any wireless headphone users life is the aspect of having to be on top of your charging. No one wants to settle into their commute only to discover their headphones are dead. However, with 30 hours of battery, you’re not likely to be regularly out of juice. Our Trusted Reviews tip? “With active noise cancelling off, the headphones will power on for a whopping 45 hours.” You’re welcome.

Really, you’d be a fool not to jump on what does feel like a steal of a deal. Already marketed at a massively reduced price, simply enter PLUGIN15 at the checkout on eBay and benefit from an even grander saving you’ll be rocking out to.

