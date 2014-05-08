Bang & Olufsen BeoVision Avant 4K TV officially announced

Danish manufacturer Bang & Olufsen unveils the BeoVision Avant, a 4K television with a sleek built-in sound panel and Smart TV support.

Joining the likes of Sony, Samsung, Toshiba and Panasonic, B&O is following up its impressive but expensive BeoVision 11-40 with a 55-inch 4K TV that embraces the company’s audio expertise to offer the full visual and sound package.

Renowned for making beautifully designed products, the BeoVision Avant is constructed predominantly from aluminium, glass and even fabric to create the sleek look. Up front, the glass panel has an anti-reflection coating to reduce reflections by 98% and around the back there’s even a compartment to tuck away an Apple TV or an external hard drive.

In terms of the display technology, Bang & Olufsen includes its new Chromatic Room Adaptation to adjust ambient lighting to better suit the conditions in the room, adaptive contrast to enhance the image quality for dark scenes in films and digital noise reduction to help reduce the fuzziness from MPEG based TV signals.

The star of the audio show is the discrete sound panel situated below the TV that is unearthed when the Avant is on and moves away when you’ve finished watching. There’s an integrated three-channel speaker setup powered by eight speakers all accompanied by eight dedicated amplifiers. You do also have the option to connect external surround sound speakers wirelessly or wired to create a full 7.1 surround sound experience.

There’s three ways you can set the Avant up in your living room which include motorized table and floor stand options that moves the TV into position and can rotate the screen for improved viewing angles.

It also comes with the aluminium BeoRemote and the Smart TV support includes access to services like Spotify, Deezer, YouTube and a host of internet radio channels.

The Avant is available to buy now from Bang & Olufsen stores for the pricey sum of £5,995. If you want to add a wall, table or floor stand, prices start from £695 for those accessories.

