 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bang & Olufsen announces future-proof Beosound A9 and Beosound 2 speakers

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Bang & Olufsen has announced new and more future-proof versions of its Beosound A9 and Beosound 2 speakers.

The first Beosound A9 launched way back in 2012, with a memorably stylish free-standing circular design from Oivind Slaatto. We reviewed it back in the day, and found it to be pretty darned spectacular.

B&O’s new 5th generation model retains the classic look of the speaker, but adds in the company’s latest Mozart software to make it future-proof. The speaker now come with a replaceable module, which is “frontloaded with enough processing power to receive software updates and features for many years to come”.

The idea is that when these internal components do become obsolete, the module can simply be swapped out for a more up to date version. Other improvements include a new trio of finishes: Black Anthracite, Gold Tone and Natural Aluminum.

The Beosound 2 is the third generation of the company’s compact multi-room speaker, which originally launched back in 2016. Like the Beosound A9 (5th Gen), the Beosound 2 (3rd Gen) looks a lot like the original, with a familiar high-grade aluminium conical design that looks like it could have come directly from the Death Star.

Like its big brother, the key improvements with the new Beosound 2 are internal. Once again, B&O has implemented its Mozart modular software system, which can see its key internals swapped out at some point in the future when standards of performance and connectivity have sufficiently advanced.

There’s a new Black Anthracite finish to accompany the classic Gold Tone and Natural, too.

More consequentially, Bang & Olufsen has improved the Beosound 2’s user interface, while Active Room Compensation enables the speaker to detect its position in the room and distribute its sound accordingly. It’s a feature that makes it better equipped to fend off cheaper rivals like the Sonos Era 100 and the Apple HomePod.

Pricing for the Beosound A9 (5th Gen) starts at £2,899 / €3,299 / $3,699, and will be on sale in-store and online from March. The Beosound 2 3rd Gen starts at £2,649 / €2,999 / $3,199, and will be going on sale in April.

You might like…

Best outdoor speakers 2023: The best all-weather speakers

Best outdoor speakers 2023: The best all-weather speakers

Kob Monney 1 month ago
Best Bluetooth Speakers 2023: The best budget and premium wireless speakers

Best Bluetooth Speakers 2023: The best budget and premium wireless speakers

Kob Monney 5 months ago
Best multi-room speakers 2023: 4 great options for your home

Best multi-room speakers 2023: 4 great options for your home

Kob Monney 8 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.