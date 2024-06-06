Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bang & Olufsen and Tidal team up on hi-res music offering

Jon Mundy

Bang & Olufsen and Tidal have announced that they are partnering up to offer B&O customers access to an exclusive integrated high-res audio service.

From today, the Bang & Olufsen App will offer fully integrated access to hi-res, lossless and immersive spatial audio formats from the Norwegian-American music streaming service.

Tidal will also curate a selection of B&O-branded playlists, which will be available directly through the app.

“With the partnership, we are merging the best audio formats from TIDAL with high-end sound systems from Bang & Olufsen”, said Christoffer Poulsen, SVP of Partnerships and Business Development at Bang & Olufsen. “We strive to bring the best music experiences to our customers, and the sound quality of music streaming is imperative to that journey.”

Poulsen also revealed that this initial offering was “only the beginning”, with the two companies set to provide “even more in-app music experiences down the line”.

Tidal offers most of its music content in lossless quality, while it also has a library of more than 100 million track in studio-quality FLAC.

The service started out in 2014 as a high-end audiophile music streaming service, but will most likely have come to your attention in 2015 when Jay-Z bought the start-up and became the service’s figurehead.

Since 2021, Tidal has been majority owned by Square, the company run by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Bang & Olufsen likely needs no such introduction. It’s the 100-year old Danish luxury audio company behind the likes of the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5 speaker, the Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal everything-headphones, and whole bunch of other exquisitely made but premium-priced consumer electronics products.

Jon Mundy
Jon Mundy

