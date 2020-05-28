Bang & Olufsen and LG team up for 88-inch 8K OLED TV

Credit cards at the ready because Bang & Olufsen has just launched the world’s first 88-inch 8K OLED TV, which is also the largest OLED screen ever made by LG.

The latest Beovision Harmony TV is new for 2020 and follows-up on 77-inch and 65-inch models first introduced in 2019. The set is based upon LG’s Signature ZX Series OLED TV, which was unveiled at CES 2020. It’s more than two-metres wide and will offer compatible content at 16-times the detail provided by high definition.

It’ll be available at the end of June from $49,000 (around £44,000) and is designed for those who don’t want their perfectly crafted living room spoiled by a basic looking flatscreen television.

It’ll be available in a number of finishes including brass-coloured aluminium with smoked oak accents, or bronzed aluminium with walnut trim. It also includes those fold-out butterfly wings that partially obscure the 8K panel when not in use. It’s a bit gimmicky, but it’s the type of thing the folks who’d spend this much money on a television would likely enjoy.

Sound wise, there’s a three-channel sound system with a built-in subwoofer as you’d expect from a company of the stature of B&O. Naturally, the firm would like you to pair the set with its Beolab speakers to create that full 7.1 surround sound experience.

“Sound is more than half the picture. Beovision Harmony fuses stellar audio and vivid images into a full-bodied cinematic performance. Behind the front covers hides a forceful Bang & Olufsen sound centre that instantly catches your ears. The 3-channel speaker setup delivers speech-optimised centre channel and powerful stereo performance,” the firm writes.

The set also includes the fancy Beoremote, which is made from a single slab of aluminium. AirPlay 2, Bluetooth and Google Chromecast are all built-in for good measure, as well as support for Dolby Vision HDR.

On its website, the company wrote: “Honouring the proud heritage of Danish design, Beovision Harmony speaks to those who believe that aesthetics are just as important as experience. The television is based on mid-century entertainment cabinets that hide the TV behind delicate blinds to fully integrate with the living room.”

