Bang and Olfsen just released its second folding TV – and it looks pretty swish

Bang and Olfsen has unveiled its second folding TV, the Beovision Harmony 65, and boy does it look fancy.

The Beovision Harmony 65-inch was unveiled today. It has a similar design to the company’s Harmony 75-inch, which launched earlier in April, which is no bad thing as both sets are pretty impressive bits of kit.

The headline feature is the Harmony 65’s folding design. The design is a space saving feature that lets you “fold the TV down into a sculptural shape” using custom panels attached to the TV’s sides. The panels are available in a variety of finishes, including oak and metal.

The wing panels lower and cover the screen and aluminium speakers when the TV is off, or just being used to play music. They unfold and raise the screen to “the ideal viewing height” when the TV is powered up.

The TV also comes with some pretty top notch hardware. These include a 65-inch OLED screen and Bang and Olufsen audio system with the same active DSP-based sound centre as the Harmony 77.

The TV comes with a built-in 7.1 surround sound decoder that’ll let you connect up to eight Beolab speakers, including the Beolab 18, Beolab 50 and Beolab 90. For streamers it also comes with built in Chromecast and Apple Airplay 2 support.

As a final perk, it features the same Beoremote One controller as the Harmony 75. This is a fancy looking, “ergonomically designed” universal remote that’s made from “a single piece of extruded aluminum.

The TV runs using LG’s WebOS software, so it’ll come stacked with apps for all the regular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon and Youtube.

The only downside is that, like the Harmony 75, the Beovision Harmony 65 is a pretty pricey bit of kit. The company hasn’t given it a set price or release date yet, but estimates it’ll cost around €13500 (roughly £11520 at the time of publishing).

