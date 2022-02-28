 large image

Bang and Olufsen’s Beosystem 72-22 travels back in time to 1972

Bang & Olufsen’s latest product celebrates the 50-year anniversary of its Beogram 4000 Series turntables, the Danish brand launching 30 new, limited edition units of the Beosystem 72-22.

The launch of the system is part of the Recreated Classics Initiative, a platform B&O created to redefined “long-lasting luxury through hand-crafted, circular manufacturing” of historic design pieces.

Bang and Olufsen Beogram 4000c turntable

The unit itself is a fully integrated music system, featuring a recreated version of the Beogram 4000 Series turntable that was originally designed by Jacob Jensen back in 1972, along with matching styled Beolab 18 stereo speakers and a Beoremote Halo remote control. Each component within the system is connected through a central hub that comes packaged in a solid wood walnut gift box, which can be repurposed for use as a turntable stand, storage cabinet for records and Halo charging station. That’s very much putting the ‘all’ in all-in-one system.

As you’d expect from Bang & Olufsen, the system comes with a elegant finish, a matching walnut colour with pearl-blasted, Titanium tone anodized aluminium finish (trying saying that three times quickly).

Connecting the sound of vinyl to the brand’s modern speakers, when the turntable isn’t being used, audio content can be wirelessly streamed to the Beolab 18 stereo speakers though the hub.

Bang & Olufsen Beoremote Halo control
The Beoremote remote control

Part of the B&O’s goal with the Beosystem 72-22 and its Recreated Classics Initiative as a whole is the company’s drive to overcome tech obsolescence and increase the longevity of products through circular design and re-manufacturing; the new Beosystem a case of connecting a 50 year-old idea with modern technology to turn it into a more functional and sustainable item that is worth keeping for the next 50 years.

However, this system does not come cheap nor is it widespread in availability. Prices for the Beosystem 72-22 are $45,000 / CAD$60,000, and as you may have guessed from the prices, they’re only available in North America and Canada, exclusively through Bang & Olufsen stores. With only 30 Beosystem 72-22 to be made, it will become a collector’s item, so if you have the deep pockets for it, you’ll want to snap (at least) one up very quickly.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
author icon

