 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bang and Olufsen time travels back to the swinging 60s with the Beosound A5

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Danish firm Bang & Olufsen has brought a new speaker to the market in the Beosound A5, and it’s as swish and stylish as you’d expect from the company.

The design of Beosound A5 takes inspiration from B&O’s Beolit radio series from the 1960s, but it isn’t a radio in its new guise but a portable wireless speaker the B&O says “blends nostalgia with state-of-the-art connectivity”.

Inside is made up of what B&O is calling its most powerful portable speaker so far, with a four-way driver set-up that uses four digital amplifiers to create a combined 280 watts of power that Bang & Olufsen claim can fill a large room with “dynamic 360-degree sound”.

Beosound-A5 timeless design

Looking not unlike an handbag, it’ll come in two finishes with a Nordic Weave and Dark Oak version. The former uses natural aluminium with a woven paper fibre front that incorporates a light oak handle, the feeling the speaker wants to invoke is that of “laid-back Scandinavian summers spent at the beach”. The black anthracite aluminium version is paired with a dark oak wood speaker cover and handle to evoke the look of winter woodlands.

And as this is B&O, the Beosound A5 is designed to last for a very long time thanks to its modular design. It can be easily serviced and repaired to extend its lifetime, while B&O will continue to produce the exchangeable front covers in new materials and colourways so customers can upgrade the look of the speaker at a later date.

Beosound-A5 head on

Other features include an IP65 water and dustproof rating, 12 hours of battery life plus an integrated wireless phone charger if you’re smartphone is running low on battery. Bluetooth 5.2 wireless support is expanded upon with Beolink Multiroom (for connection to other B&O devices), AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Spotify Connect. The Beosound supports UWB connectivity as well, unlocking new features over time that includes Proximity Pairing which can automatically stereo pair two Beosound A5 speakers when they’re placed near each other.

How much does it cost we hear you ask? Quite a lot is our response. The Beosound A5 Nordic Weave version will retail for $1049 / £899 / €999 and the Dark Oak version will set customers back more with a price tag of $1149 / £999 / €1099. It goes on sale from April 27th, 2023.

You might like…

Microsoft gives users the option to get Windows updates faster

Microsoft gives users the option to get Windows updates faster

Ruben Circelli 5 hours ago
iPhone 15 Pro cameras may not be as powerful as expected

iPhone 15 Pro cameras may not be as powerful as expected

Ruben Circelli 5 hours ago
Microsoft launches app that connects iPhone to PC

Microsoft launches app that connects iPhone to PC

Ruben Circelli 6 hours ago
Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset could have a clunky battery pack

Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset could have a clunky battery pack

Ruben Circelli 7 hours ago
Netflix losing subscribers after password crackdown, but it may not matter

Netflix losing subscribers after password crackdown, but it may not matter

Ruben Circelli 8 hours ago
Amazon’s Halo has slipped as fitness tracker division shut down

Amazon’s Halo has slipped as fitness tracker division shut down

Chris Smith 12 hours ago

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.