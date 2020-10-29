Bang & Olufsen has unveiled its latest wireless speaker in the Beolit 20 Bluetooth speaker.

The new Beolit 20 (£450) aims to carry on the performance of the Beolit 17, promising a big sound from its compact size.

Improvements have been made to the battery life, and wireless Qi charging has been added to its list of features. The design may look very familiar to the Beolit 17, but according to B&O the design has been subtly updated.

Changes include buttons that have been made more durable to use. The original hole/sieve pattern has been reimagined with a more modern look that also helps to optimise the speaker’s acoustic performance, with 45% air transparency aiding a clear and transparent sound. The repeated angled lines and spiralling corners are intended to give the speaker a “distinct and dynamic look”.

B&O’s attention to detail has led to a tweak of the height and curvature of the top shelf to offer multiple placement options when charging smartphones. The speaker also retains the handle for easy carry when out and about.

Battery life has been improved by 30% at normal listening levels, and the focus on a bigger battery capacity allowed B&O to add Qi wireless charging on top of the unit, so compatible devices can be charged whether you’re inside or using the speaker away from home.

The Beolit 17 remains one of the best-sounding wireless speakers available, so the Beolit 20 has some big shoes to fill. The sound is driven by a 5.5-inch long stroke wideband woofer, combined with three 1.5-inch full range and two 4-inch passive radiators for 77dB of bass and 93dB of loudness in the midrange. The Beolit 20 also packs in True360 omnidirectional sound, with B&O claiming it can comfortably fill most rooms with its sound.

Purchase two Beolit 20s and you can stereo pair them. If you have a Beolit 17 that can also be paired with the latest speaker.

Launching in Grey Mist and Black Anthracite, the Beolit 20 is available now on the Bang & Olufsen website, in its stores and through select third-party retailers for £450.

