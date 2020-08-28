To celebrate its 95th year, Bang & Olufsen has announced what it calls its finest headphones yet in the flagship Beoplay H95.

The B&O Beoplay H95 (£700) combine the highest quality materials, long lasting comfort and effective noise cancellation for the “most satisfying user experience” to date in its wireless headphone range. And to celebrate the brand’s 95th anniversary, 95 headphones will be available numbered 1-95.

Related: Best headphones

The earcup design is oval-shaped, using soft lambskin ear cushions for a superior fit over extended listening periods. B&O’s engineers say they’ve created a design that fits “nicely around the ears” and is no bigger than it needs be. The ear cushions are detachable (they’re magnetically connected), with the adaptive memory foam and rotating earcups to ensure close contact to the skin for a noise-isolating seal.

The headband uses an aluminum framework covered by a leather material for a minimalist and refined look. Even the provided flight adapter, charging cable and audio cable have been give a glamorous look, with matching aluminium housing and woven fabric cords.

Controls are of the physical variety, with an aluminium dial on each side. They’re said to have been inspired by the focus rings on the lenses of high-end cameras (though if you ask as us, they look like the Surface Headphone 2 rotary dials), with the dial on the right controlling volume, and the dial on the left adjusting active noise cancellation and transparency modes.

Battery life is 38 hours with ANC on, which is more than either the Sony WH-1000XM4 of B&W PX7 (30 hours each). Tucked inside the earcups are four microphones for added clarity when making and taking phone calls. Beamforming and noise reduction technology is there to capture voices cleanly and reduce background noise, while “extensive” side-tone processing aims to give a more natural feeling to speech.

The B&O Beoplay H95 supports Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity, as well as SBC, AAC and the new aptX Adaptive codec, which should ensure lower latency for video streaming, CD quality playback and a seamless wireless connection.

Available in Black and Grey Mist, the Beoplay H95 goes on sale in select retailers and Bang & Olufsen stores on September 10th. They’ll cost £700.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …