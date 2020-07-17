Bang & Olufsen has partnered with Swiss sportswear brand On to launch a limited edition pair of earbuds that’s designed to match perfectly with On’s sports gear.

The luxury audio brand unveiled its first pair of sports headphones last month and is continuing with pace its entry into the fitness market with this announcement.

The E8 Sport pack B&O’s premium audio performance into a pair of earbuds with grip details to handle sweaty fingers, ear fins for stability and tap controls so you don’t need to stop running to change the track. And the wireless charging case they come in is built out of common sports materials, including rubber and textured silicone.

The E8 Sport On Edition are available in a Leaf Green shade designed to match the muted aesthetic of On’s Cloudboom trainer. The ear fins and tips have a frosted finish, while On’s signature cloud pattern can be seen in the case’s aluminium inlay. One earbud is adorned with B&O’s logo, while the other features that of On.

The matching Cloudboom trainer is a competition shoe for marathon runners created with input from elite athletes. The shoe features twin CloudTec cushioning for instant fit and comfort, as well as a carbon-fiber infused Speedboard. The mesh gives the shoe breathability, while the pattern of the grip-rubber compound offers optimised traction. To top it all off, the bottom unit is shaped to increase propulsive power when running.

B&O VP of Product Management Christoffer Poulsen, said: “We are excited to join forces with On Running to create the ultimate experience for runners. Beoplay E8 Sport are Bang & Olufsen’s first dedicated sports earphones that combine what people are specifically looking for: a waterproof and customizable design that brings comfort to long runs and workouts, playtime that lasts way beyond the finish line and, most importantly, excellent sound quality – everyone tells us that nothing is more important than powerful music that can motivate, push you further and perform at your best”.

You can pick up the Beoplay E8 On Edition today from Bang & Olufsen’s website as well as select retailers. The limited edition earbuds are priced at £300, with the Cloudboom shoe now available from On for £170.

