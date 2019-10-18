Baldur’s Gate and more classic RPGs are landing on Xbox One

A host of classic RPGs are heading for Xbox One. If you’re craving some quests, gold and goblin fighting then you’ll love these new additions to the Microsoft Store.

The original Baldur’s Gate is arguably the highlight of the new additions, it’s a high fantasy RPG based on 70’s table-top role-playing game, Dungeons and Dragons.

A post on Xbox Wire announced the news, and reminded us of the humble origins of the now classic Baldur’s Gate, “When Baldur’s Gate was released 20 years ago from BioWare, it was a hugely ambitious game – especially for the young studio that BioWare was back in the late ’90s, when no games studio had really successfully created a game of that scope before.”

“From the perspective of a seasoned game designer and producer, porting AD&D to a video game sounds like madness, with its scores of edge-case spell effects, free-form rules, coupled with strict combat mechanics. But a handful of Canadian kids in the frozen tundra of Edmonton, Alberta, somehow punched hard above their weight and bottled lightning, managing to create something truly magical.”

Those ‘Canadian kids’ created something special though, and now you can get it on your Xbox One. You don’t have to be mad about Dungeons and Dragons to understand Baldur’s Gate either, though the game can offer a challenge and take some getting used to.

Another standout title in this new RPG range is 1999’s Planescape: Torment. Similarly, the game is built on D&D lore and settings but is enjoyable for the general gamer. It got fantastic reviews on release and won several awards.

These classic titles are could be well worth firing up on your Xbox One and are available, alongside their respective sequels, on the Microsoft Store now.

