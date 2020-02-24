Baldur’s Gate 3 will arrive on early access before the end of 2020

Hasbro and Larian Studios have confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be coming to early access before the end of 2020, meaning players don’t have long to wait for the RPG sequel.

Currently in the works from the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a long awaited sequel coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. Although, it seems it is closer than we initially thought.

In a recent presentation to investors at the New York Toy Fair, Hasbro confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be launching in an early access capacity before the end of this year, which we assume hints towards a PC-exclusive release before arriving on consoles and other platforms.

This announcement came as part of Wizard of the Lost Coast’s plans for the Dungeons and Dragons franchise, with seven games planned to be released by 2025. That’s an awful lot of dungeon crawling, although we doubt fans will be complaining too much.

Larian Studios is no stranger to early access periods, and is arguably the highest standard of such a practise in the industry. Divinity: Original Sin 2 launched in such a state, taking on fan feedback as the developers curated it before a full release. What emerged was a truly fantastic RPG which has found a home on every major platform.

If Baldur’s Gate 3 follows in similar footsteps, we’ll definitely be in for a treat, and such a beloved franchise could work wonders with fans playing alongside the studio and finding out what works and what doesn’t in the grand scheme of things.

System requirements, more detailed gameplay footage and other announcements remain a mystery for Baldur’s Gate 3, although we imagine more will become clear soon with a gameplay reveal set for later this week. We’ll have a lot coming on Baldur’s Gate 3, so keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all the latest.

