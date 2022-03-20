Bahrain Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

It’s the start of a new F1 season as the engines start revving in Bahrain. With the biggest design changes in a generation, how will the field be shaken up by the new cars?

Based on pre-season testing and practice sessions, it does appear that Mercedes are struggling to tame their ‘porpoising’ car with Red Bull and Ferrari leading the way.

The rule changes have been designed to tighten up the field, improve overtaking and shake things up. The driver who finished first last season isn’t guaranteed to do so this year, thought it’d be a brave person who bets against Max Verstappen having another title tilt. And the team that finished plum last might spring a surprise or two.

We’re hoping the reinstatement of ground effect design will lead to closer racing, and the new 18-inch tyres from Pirelli will allow drivers to push harder for longer. By the time the weekend is done and dusted in the Bahrain sand, we’ll have a better idea of whether this new formula will be a success.

What is the UK time for the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix start?

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR for the first time. The race starts at 3pm UK time on Sunday March 20.

How to watch the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix 2022

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One. For Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass seems is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month.

Where time are the highlights for the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Highlights of the race will be shown at 7.30pm on Sunday 20th. If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the All 4 app after it’s broadcast.

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2022 season in the UK.

