Well, the 2019 Formula One season has got off to quite a start. Despite all of the talk surrounding Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Charles Lelerc, it was Valtteri Bottas who took first place in Melbourne in the first race of the year two weeks ago. Here’s our guide on how to catch this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix action, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event.

The largely overlooked Finn pipped Mercedes teammate Hamilton to the post two weeks ago, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen coming in third, and Ferrari’s duo failing to make the podium. Leclerc, however, recorded the fastest time in the first practice session in Bahrain.

His teammate Vettel was victorious at the Bahrain International Circuit last year, with Bottas and Hamilton finishing just behind.

As ever, the main action will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Read on for all the live stream details.

Bahrain Grand Prix Schedule: What time is F1 on TV this weekend?

You’ll be pleased to hear that there are no early morning starts this time around. Here’s this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix race schedule (remember, the clocks go forward an hour on Sunday morning):

Friday, March 29

3pm − Bahrain GP Practice Two

Saturday, March 30

11:45am − Bahrain GP Practice Three build-up

12pm − Bahrain GP Practice Three

2pm − Bahrain GP Qualifying build-up

3pm − Bahrain GP Qualifying

4:30pm − The F1 Show

Sunday, March 31

2:30pm − Bahrain GP Pit Lane

3:30pm − Bahrain GP On the Grid

4:10pm − THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX

6pm − Bahrain GP Paddock

7pm − Full race replay

Bahrain Grand Prix: TV channel and live stream details

Sky now has exclusive rights to F1 in the UK, but you’ll be able to catch the highlights via Channel 4.

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in – in 4K, no less – on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1 and Sky One. You can also tune in using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this season’s opener, you can watch the action by picking up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £8.99 (for a Day Pass) or £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’re completely free on both Saturday and Sunday.

To catch Channel 4’s highlights from 9pm on Sunday, you’ll need to head to the normal broadcast channel or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service:

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

