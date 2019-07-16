We’re now into Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day sales and the bargain aren’t stopping. One highlight we’ve spotted this morning is this bargain bundle that’ll get you two (yes, TWO) Amazon Echo Dots and one of its new Smart Plugs.

This trio of tech would previously have cost you (according to Amazon) £124.97, but for Prime Day only they can be yours for £44.99. That’s a seriously impressive saving.

Bag TWO Echo Dots and an Alexa Smart Plug for just £44.99 2x Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Charcoal Fabric + Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa Amazon Prime Day deals are coming in fast and this bundle for two Echo Dots and a Smart Plug is a clear highlight

So what makes this set such an exciting prospect? Well, when you pair an Echo Dot with a Smart Plug you’ve instantly made your home smarter. Attach a lamp, for instance, into the plug and you’ll be able to use Alexa inside the Echo Dot to turn that light on and off with nothing but your dulcet tones.

The Amazon Echo Dot is a smaller iteration of the brand’s full-fat Echo speaker and gives you all the functionality in a device that can easily disappear into your bookshelf or kitchen counter. And with this deal you get two Echo Dots, so you can divide them between a couple of rooms.

Related: Prime Day Echo deals

We love the Echo Dot here at Trusted Reviews, giving the dinky smart home companion a near-perfect 4.5/5 score in our review. Our verdict read: ” While the previous Echo Dots were cheap ways to extend smart home control all over your home, they weren’t the most attractive devices and had weedy sounds. The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) as a vast improvement on the originals, even though it costs exactly the same. The new finish looks fantastic and the new Echo Dot is a device that you’d happily put out on show. Audio has been dramatically improved, too, both in terms of quality and loudness, which makes Alexa easier to understand and means that the odd bit of music or radio is a possibility. If you’re looking to put Alexa in more rooms, then this is the device to buy.”

The Amazon Alexa Smart Plug normally retails for £24.99 and it’s a great little device for adding smarts to older products. You can use it on your coffee machine to turn it on with your voice or to turn your TV off. Basically, you can control anything that plugs in.

We haven’t specifically reviewed this plug, however it has scored an impressive 4.5/5 rating on Amazon with over 3000 reviews. One happy reviewer said: “This was super simple to set up and does exactly what you’d expect. I use it with a table lamp whose switch is hard to reach. Saying “Alexa, TV lamp off” is so much easier than crawling behind the furniture! You can call the plug whatever you want in the Alexa app and add it to ‘groups’ for actions like switching all your stuff off with one command.”

