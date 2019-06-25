Bag this cordless Dyson V7 vacuum for under £200

Save £49.80 on the Dyson V7 vacuum cleaner and receive a two year warranty and free delivery with this fantastic deal from AO.

AO is selling the cordless Dyson V7 for the cheapest price we’ve seen yet. The vacuum is available for only £199.20 – a whopping £49.80 drop from its original price – for a limited time only. The vacuum usually retails for £249 but the code PURE20 will get you 20% off your order as well as free delivery so you won’t have to put down any extra cash to get your V7 delivered to your door.

The Dyson V7 is a lightweight vacuum designed to be versatile when you need it to be. The tall frame can shrink down into a handheld device with one click, allowing you to reach high up areas and squeeze into trickier spots – such as navigating the interior of your car or pulling dirt from the edges of your stairs – with ease.

The vacuum is cord free and bag-less making it super portable and easy to clean and is designed to pick up dirt on both carpet and hard floor with ease.

The vacuum includes a motorhead with a powerful direct-drive motor to remove even the most stubborn ground-in dirt as well as a crevice tool for more precise cleaning in those hard to reach spaces. The docking station mounts onto the wall, giving you a dedicated spot to store your tools and recharge your V7 in hours. The vacuum is capable of up to 30 minutes of powerful suction in one charge and the vacuum only needs three and a half hours to recharge fully with or without the docking station.

There’s a limited quantity of discounted Dyson V7s still available so head over to AO’s eBay store and use the code PURE20 now to save £49.80 on this brilliant little vacuum cleaner and avoid disappointment.

