The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 might be rumoured to hit shelves in August, but we highly doubt it’ll come anywhere close to being better value than this absolutely stunning deal for the excellent Note 9.

On Amazon, the 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 retails for £999 (down from £1099), however MobilePhonesDirect currently has the exact same model (complete with all that storage) for a mere £599. That’s an unbeatable price for a phone that’s still one of the best around.

What makes this deal even sweeter is that this Note 9 model is unlocked, so you can simply remove the SIM card from your old phone and pop it in here. Perfect if you want to avoid being tied into those pesky two-year phone contracts.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is one of the best big phones around and it’s packed with high-end tech. You’ve got a gorgeous HDR 6.4-inch display on the front, powerful Exynos CPU inside (with 6GB RAM) and the handy S-Pen for jotting down notes and sketching pictures. There are also two cameras on the back, one on the front and a hefty 4000mAh battery that can be charged wirelessly.

Related: Want to know the best Prime Day smartphone deals?

In our Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review, we awarded the phone 4.5/5. Here’s what we said in our verdict: “There are lots of ‘big’ phones on the market, but none do as much with their size as the Note 9. The changes over the Note 8 are all vitally important to making this a much better device, and it feels a much more complete handset as a result. I love the screen, am thoroughly impressed at how well-thought-out the software remains on the large phone, and even though the camera isn’t the very best you can buy, it’s up there.”

Actually, one of our very few criticisms was the price. On its release, the basic 128GB version of the phone retailed for £899. That’s not so much of an issue these days.

Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy Note 10 next month and going by the rumoured specs (and the rising prices of other phones) it could comfortably cost over £1000. For instance, Samsung’s current flagship – the 1TB Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus – costs £1399. That’s more than double the price of this Note 9 deal. Can’t say fairer than that.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.