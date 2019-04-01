Bad Night’s Sleep? Save 20% on Simba’s Five-Layer Memory Foam Mattresses

Has daylight saving time messed up your circadian rhythm? Time to reclaim a good night’s sleep with Simba’s huge 20% off sale.
Until Thursday, April 4th, you can save 20% across the whole range of products on Simba’s eBay storefront, simply by using the code PLENTY20. With Simba’s mattresses costing up to £390, that’s a potential saving of £75 up for grabs.
Simba Mattress Sale
Simba Hybrid Matress (UK Small Single) – Use code PLENTY20
Simba Hybrid Matress (UK Small Single) – Use code PLENTY20
At just £152, a great night's sleep has never been so affordable. Using a unique hybrid between memory foam technology and conical springs, Simba's mattresses mould to your body whilst providing the support you need.
Simba Hybrid Mattress Topper (Small) – Use code PLENTY20
Simba Hybrid Mattress Topper (Small) – Use code PLENTY20
If you can't be bothered with a trip to the tip, Simba's mattress topper is the perfect option. Making old mattresses feel new again, this is a great gateway into the Simba line of sleep products.
Simba Active Cooling Pillow – Use code PLENTY20
Simba Active Cooling Pillow – Use code PLENTY20
With summer just around the corner, a high temperature throughout the night can spell trouble for your sleeping pattern. Time to break out Simba's Active Cooling Pillow, which helps to regulate your temperature and keep you cool.
Just so you’re aware, the mattresses featured on Simba’s eBay store are refurbished but before you run for the hills, allow me to go into greater detail about what that actually means. Manufactured by Simba itself, the mattresses have had their components tested and replaced, alongside being given a brand new cover so that they’re in a near perfect condition.
Simba’s hybrid mattress currently sits atop our list for the Best Mattress 2019, with Trusted Reviews’ Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow writing: “A pure memory foam mattress can be a little hard, and a bit too warm for many people, so the Simba Hybrid could be the perfect alternative. As the name suggests, the Simba Hybrid uses a combination of memory foam and pocket springs to bring you the best of both worlds.”
Of course, if you can’t be fussed with all the hassle of getting rid of an old mattress, you can opt for a mattress topper instead. Packing the same memory-foam technology found in its larger products, the Simba mattress topper can make your old mattress feel new again.
Alternatively, you might just be in the market for a new pillow to rest your weary head. Luckily, Simba’s cooling pillows are also included in the sale, which offer plenty of support to help you get comfortable.
Simba Mattress Sale
Simba Hybrid Matress (UK Small Single) – Use code PLENTY20
Simba Hybrid Matress (UK Small Single) – Use code PLENTY20
At just £152, a great night's sleep has never been so affordable. Using a unique hybrid between memory foam technology and conical springs, Simba's mattresses mould to your body whilst providing the support you need.
Simba Hybrid Mattress Topper (Small) – Use code PLENTY20
Simba Hybrid Mattress Topper (Small) – Use code PLENTY20
If you can't be bothered with a trip to the tip, Simba's mattress topper is the perfect option. Making old mattresses feel new again, this is a great gateway into the Simba line of sleep products.
Simba Active Cooling Pillow – Use code PLENTY20
Simba Active Cooling Pillow – Use code PLENTY20
With summer just around the corner, a high temperature throughout the night can spell trouble for your sleeping pattern. Time to break out Simba's Active Cooling Pillow, which helps to regulate your temperature and keep you cool.
Even though the sale officially ends at 23:59 on April 4th, there’s always a possibility that the stock could sell out before then. If you’ve been having trouble sleeping, you owe it to yourself to fix the problem and have the mattress that you deserve – especially when it’s going so cheap.
For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.