Bad Night’s Sleep? Save 20% on Simba’s Five-Layer Memory Foam Mattresses

Has daylight saving time messed up your circadian rhythm? Time to reclaim a good night’s sleep with Simba’s huge 20% off sale.

Until Thursday, April 4th, you can save 20% across the whole range of products on Simba’s eBay storefront, simply by using the code PLENTY20. With Simba’s mattresses costing up to £390, that’s a potential saving of £75 up for grabs.

Just so you’re aware, the mattresses featured on Simba’s eBay store are refurbished but before you run for the hills, allow me to go into greater detail about what that actually means. Manufactured by Simba itself, the mattresses have had their components tested and replaced, alongside being given a brand new cover so that they’re in a near perfect condition.

Simba’s hybrid mattress currently sits atop our list for the Best Mattress 2019, with Trusted Reviews’ Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow writing: “A pure memory foam mattress can be a little hard, and a bit too warm for many people, so the Simba Hybrid could be the perfect alternative. As the name suggests, the Simba Hybrid uses a combination of memory foam and pocket springs to bring you the best of both worlds.”

Of course, if you can’t be fussed with all the hassle of getting rid of an old mattress, you can opt for a mattress topper instead. Packing the same memory-foam technology found in its larger products, the Simba mattress topper can make your old mattress feel new again.

Alternatively, you might just be in the market for a new pillow to rest your weary head. Luckily, Simba’s cooling pillows are also included in the sale, which offer plenty of support to help you get comfortable.

Even though the sale officially ends at 23:59 on April 4th, there’s always a possibility that the stock could sell out before then. If you’ve been having trouble sleeping, you owe it to yourself to fix the problem and have the mattress that you deserve – especially when it’s going so cheap.

