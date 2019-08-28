Call off the search; the perfect uni laptop deal has arrived with a whopping £255 off the Huawei MateBook D laptop for one-day only.
Buy now: Huawei MateBook D for just £404.99 (Save £255) at Amazon
Until midnight tonight, you can bag yourself Huawei’s 15.6-inch ultrabook for just £404.99, down from the previous price of £659.99. Packing a sizeable 8GB of RAM and a fast 256GB SSD, you’ll be hard pushed to find a more powerful laptop at such a low cost.
Back to School Offer – Huawei MateBook D Price Drop
HUAWEI MateBook D 15.6" Laptop, 1080P, Core i3-8130U, 8GB DDR4 +256GB SSD, Windows 10 Home
HUAWEI MateBook D 15.6" Laptop, 1080P, Core i3-8130U, 8GB DDR4 +256GB SSD, Windows 10 Home
Need a powerful laptop for uni at a price that won't completely rinse your student loan? Amazon's one day offer on the Huawei MateBook D is just the ticket.
Taking a leaf out of Apple’s playbook, the MateBook D boasts an all-metal design that’ll keep it safe from bumps and scrapes, all while looking sleek like no-one’s business.
We’d be kidding ourselves if we didn’t recognise that university also encompasses a great deal of binge-watching (in between studying, of course), which is why the MateBook D’s 15.6-inch 1080P FHD display – with minimal bezels – is just the ticket for any content junkie. Throw in support for Dolby Atmos and you’ve got the perfect companion for movie night.
While we have yet to review the MateBook D here at Trusted Reviews, the laptop does currently have a respectable 4/5 customer rating on Amazon. One happy camper noted:
“The keyboard is great to type on – far superior to the latest MacBook and almost as good as the Surface Laptop, and the sound quality is pretty good for a small laptop. [It] also comes with a useful selection of ports including the much maligned but very practical and durable legacy USB-A, and future proof USB-C, and even an extra dongle, along with a compact USB-C fast charger.”
Need a powerful laptop for uni at a price that won't completely rinse your student loan? Amazon's one day offer on the Huawei MateBook D is just the ticket.
The laptop’s 256GB SSD will provide ample storage for most uni students, but with three USB ports available, you’ll be able to hook up external hard drives with ease.
So why not give yourself a chance to enjoy the rest of the summer and get your biggest back to school purchase out of the way early? For just one-day only, this brilliant Huawei MateBook D offer is a must-buy.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item.