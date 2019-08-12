Already reduced in price, use the 10% off eBay code POTENTIAL and buy the Digihome Smart 24-inch TV for less.

Buy: Digihome 24-inch Smart TV now £116.10 (from £129)

Perhaps not the most premium of television set-ups, the Digihome 24-inch Smart TV is still the ideal addition to your student digs. Likely working with minimal space and wanting to avoid dropping a significant amount of cash on something you may very well leave behind at the end of term, the Digihome can be yours for £116.10.

Digihome 24-Inch Smart TV Deal Digihome 24HDCNTDP 24" Smart TV - Use Code: POTENTIAL A great TV to pick up on the cheap for students, this Digihome set-up is HD Ready and comes with all your much-loved apps including Netflix, Prime Video and iPlayer. Already reduced, use the code to save a further 10%.

Already discounted to £129 from its original price point of £149, you can now use eBay’s limited time only code POTENTIAL to slash the price by a further £12.90, making this student essential just £116.10. Simply quote at the checkout to redeem your money off.

When it comes to doing a degree, you’ll appreciate even those things that rank somewhere under the finer things in life, like the Digihome 24HDCNTDP 24-inch Smart TV. Delivering a HD Ready picture with its LED screen, really it’s all you could need to link up your gaming console or well and truly procrastinate and binge. Who needs to do that essay anyway?

Link up to an aerial and have all the delights of Freeview Play at your fingertips or sack it off with all its shiny Smart capabilities — just don’t forget to get a TV licence, even when using iPlayer, whilst studying at your new address. Loaded with all the on-demand and premium streaming services you could want, you don’t even have to fiddle around connecting up your TV with the correct socket if you don’t want to.

Sift through the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube as well as broadcast giants like ITV Hub, All4 and My5’s online services. Let’s face it; a good TV series to work your way through is more important than alcohol and a Pot Noodle put together in student terms.

Stick this into the corner of your something-left-to-be-desired student house living room, or into the corner of your desk in your halls of residence and buy now with an extra 10% saving. Be quick — the POTENTIAL discount code expires at midnight on August 15.

