Back to School Deal: Get the iPhone 7 with 4GB Data for £20 a Month

Head back to school with a fantastic iPhone in tow perfect for uni students and pay an affordable £20 a month for this great tariff.

Buy now: iPhone 7 with 4GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts on O2 for £20 a Month

Calling all uni students: need a decent handset stat but don’t want to commit to a giant monthly outgoing? Get everything you could possibly need with unlimited minutes and texts and 4GB of data in this iPhone 7 O2 contract deal.

Best iPhone 7 Deal Apple iPhone 7, 32GB - O2: 4GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts An affordable iPhone that still packs all the sleek design and power seen in earlier and later models, enjoy its 12MP rear camera, A10 Fusion Core and get everything you could need in a tariff for a cheap price.

Keep in touch with friends and family as you sail through your studies and only pay £59 upfront, thereafter a steady £20 a month for an all-rounder of an offer.

The iPhone 7 was definitely a step up from the 6s, even if the overall design didn’t undergo a massive change. Still effortlessly sleek, as you would expect from any product produced by Apple, the iPhone 7 has a 4.7-inch Retina Display with wider colour gamut, as well as the classic thick top and bottom bezel found right up until the introduction of the iPhone X.

Clearly a more powerful model than its predecessor, the iPhone 7 bids farewell to 16GB of storage capacity, paving way for 32GB as a starting point. The iPhone 7 also takes a step up in power with the A10 Fusion Core, though sticks to 2GB of RAM much like the 6s. That said, our tests saw the iPhone 7 hopping from app to app with ease, even with a multitude open at one time.

A decent 12MP camera, you can capture every moment of your university experience. With the introduction of OIS (optical image stabilisation) producing a clearer, crisper image even when your hand shakes. From wild freshers parties to days out exploring your new home, the iPhone 7 also has a 7MP front-facing camera so you can document it all as new friendships blossom.

Now is the time to pick up the iPhone 7, especially with this fantastic deal from e2save giving you a decent dose of data — 4GB to be exact — alongside unlimited minutes and texts to help you keep in touch. All for just £20 a month and a one-off £59 upfront cost, this is the ideal iPhone offer for students. Be quick though, the deal expires tomorrow.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

