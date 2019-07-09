Back to School Deal: Bag a Touchscreen Chromebook Laptop with £70 off

Need a lightweight laptop with a big battery? Currys have the deal for you, with a great price on this ASUS Chromebook, perfect for light users or kids and students heading back to the learn-grind after summer.

This is a perfect back to school offer, letting you snag an Asus Chromebook with a touchscreen for just £259, saving you £70.

ASUS 14" inch Chromebook -- a perfect back to school deal ASUS C423NA Touch 14" Intel® Celeron™ Chromebook - 32 GB eMMC, Silver This budget Chromebook can handle Google docs, YouTube and more, at a price that works for students and kids going back to school

But what does it have going on? On the outside, you’ve got a 14 inch touchscreen display with a 180-degree hinge giving you some versatility to how you’re using it, while USB C ports offer up fast charging and compatibility with a wide range of chargers.

The biggest headline feature tucked away beneath the shell is the 10 hour battery life. Elsewhere, it’s slightly less impressive, with just a 32GB hard drive and 4GB of RAM, but this isn’t supposed to be a top of the range laptop. It’s a solid performer for those who just want to browse social media and do some light work. This is nearly perfect for taking notes or writing essays, as there’s no distractions. Meanwhile the Intel® Celeron® N3350 Processor should keep your web browser nice and smooth.

We’ll be honest, this isn’t a laptop that’ll perform incredibly, and if you want to edit photos and video or play games, you’re looking at the wrong laptop. But it’s a great price for what is here, and if you go in with your eyes open it’s a great deal.

