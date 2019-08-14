They’ll spring out of bed ready for back to school, and so will you when you see the price of the Fitbit Ace 2 Fitness Tracker for kids.

Buy: Fitbit Ace 2 Fitness Tracker for Kids Now £49.99 (down from £69.99)

The ideal motivator for kicking off back to school season, children will be enthused by this exciting new gadget and parents will be pleased with worn out kids at the end of the day. Everybody is a winner, especially as the Fitbit Ace 2 fitness tracker is now at its lowest price yet on Amazon.

A great reward for good behaviour across the summer holidays, the Fitbit Ace 2 fitness tracker tailored for kids is now down to just £49.99, a 29% saving on its RRP of £69.99.

Fitbit has taken its range of fitness trackers and moulded editions made with kids in mind. Take out the need for smartphone notifications and ensure there are enough incentives to keep them pushing towards bigger and better goals. Tracking steps, activities and sleep, children can join in the competition with the rest of their family as they total up more active minutes and jump, skip, hop towards a healthier lifestyle.

Rewarding kids with badges and fun on screen celebrations, the Fitbit Ace 2 for kids also comes completely waterproof, allowing for swim dates to be added to their daily exercise, too. As a smaller device, it also packs a hefty five-day battery life, and it goes without saying it comes with parental controls as well. Able to see your child’s activity, you can also monitor their connections.

Of course, it wouldn’t be child friendly without some colourful wrist strap options, which Fitbit has made a big part of its Ace 2 junior range.

A great way to inspire your children to get moving, whether it’s waking up for school every morning, or wearing them out before bed time, this 29% price cut on the Fitbit Ace 2 fitness tracker for kids is a great way to start the academic year, now only £49.99.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More