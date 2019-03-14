Left 4 Dead creators Turtle Rock Studios announce Back 4 Blood

Have you been left with a co-operative zombie shooting hole in your life since Left 4 Dead 2 was released a decade ago? Well, in the absence of Left 4 Dead 3, it looks like the game’s original creators are ready to step up to the plate with the announcement of Back 4 Blood, a co-operative zombie killing game.

Details are incredibly thin at the moment, but the company has taken the first step: announcing a partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. “We are thrilled to partner with the proven Turtle Rock Studios team on Back 4 Blood to advance the co-op zombie genre forward with innovative multiplayer gameplay,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

There is precious little information available at present – not even a logo to look at longingly, but Turtle Rock has set up an FAQ where it patiently bats away some of the most likely questions you’ll have. No, it doesn’t have a release date yet. No, it doesn’t have a price point yet. No, it doesn’t know if there will be microtransactions.

What the company does know is that it’ll be available on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. “More possibilities aren’t out of the question though,” the FAQ states.

To be clear, this isn’t Left 4 Dead 3: “Back 4 Blood is our own brand new, original IP,” the FAQ reads. “You’ll be able to shoot up a lot of zombies like in Left 4 Dead, but there’s a whole lot of new stuff in Back 4 Blood which makes it unique.”

Other than that, it’s really slim pickings. Yes there will be a campaign, and yes there will be PVP play. And no, it won’t be a battle royale.

So why has Turtle Rock announced something when it basically doesn’t have anything to announce? Apparently it’s all about attracting the best and brightest to work on the project. “Back 4 Blood is a hugely ambitious project and we need the best of the best to come join us,” the FAQ says. “As an independent studio, we have to announce early to let our industry know we’re up to something big.” Sure enough, there are already seven California-based vacancies for various roles, with “more to come in the next year.”

Are you itching for a new Left 4 Dead game? Do you think this will scratch that itch?