BA’s Black Friday flight deals are taking off today – don’t miss out

The best UK Black Friday deals of 2018 have arrived, and as well as bagging bargains loads of top tech, you can also save big on your next holiday. Here are the best Black Friday BA flight deals we’ve spotted so far.

To our eye, the best Black Friday holiday deals are currently being offered by British Airways, which has price slashed a load of flights to top destinations: highlights include cheap flights to Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Rome and a whole lot more.

Better still, there’s a 2-for-1 offer on BA Business Class flights all around the world – as well as the destinations we’ve mentioned above, you could also go to Abu Dhabi, Jamaica, or China in absolute luxury on the cheap.

Save big on flight deals with these Black Friday BA price cuts

Holiday Deal Finder & Holiday Ideas | Compare BA Holidays

There are 2-for-1 business class deals and holiday price cuts galore with these BA Black Friday deals.

Best Black Friday British Airways Deals 2018: All the best flight deals going right now

In addition to BA’s epic savings, you can also save big on EasyJet flights. Today’s Black Friday EasyJet deals might not afford you quite as much luxury as flying business class with BA, but for a short hop flight, they represent great value.

Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Copenhagen and Barcelona are just some of the incredible EasyJet holiday destinations available at a fraction of the price this Black Friday,

EasyJet Black Friday fire sale

Huge savings on EasyJet European city breaks

Black Friday is bringing loads of great flight deals and EasyJet is currently price slashing fares to a number of top holiday destinations.

For even more great deals, be sure to check out our Amazon UK Black Friday deals guide, where you can find deals on TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and all the other things you want to save on.

Get Deals: Save £50 on city breaks with EasyJet for Black Friday only

