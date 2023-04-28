Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

After almost a month with no Grand Prixs, F1 returns to Baku, Azerbaijan for the fourth round of the 2023 championship, and things are being spiced up with a brand new sprint race format.

We knew that Azerbaijan would be the home of the first sprint race, but we didn’t know until recently what the format will be. It was announced that the Saturday would form an entire day for the sprint event, with qualifying in the morning followed by the race in the afternoon. It’ll have no bearing on grid placement for the race on Sunday ans qualifying for that event now takes place on Friday.

It’s still the same amount of points drivers are racing for, but some of the jeorpady has been removed. Though on a high-speed track such as Azerbaijan, there’s always likely to be some chaos throughout the event, and the sprint race will likely amplify the risk of a few more crashes.

Every expects Red Bull to be the favourites given their imperious form so far, so who will be following in their wake. Can Aston Martin continue their recent resurgence to the top? Will Mercedes be in the mix for a podium, and will Ferrari get their act sorted out after their troubled start to the season? Plenty of questions to answer and stories that are playing out in Baku.

McLaren are also bringing a sizeable update that could change their fortunes after a disappointing few races. The midfield battle is a competitive one and this new package from McLaren could send them up the pack. If it works.

For those of you watching in the UK, there’s some time difference to navigate to watch all the sessions. Here’s how to watch the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

What is the UK time for the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 12pm UK time on Sunday April 28th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 31st March

10.30am – Practice 1

2pm – Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying

Saturday 1st April

9.30am – Sprint Shootout

2.30pm – Azerbaijan Sprint Race

Sunday 2nd April

12pm – Azerbaijan Grand Prix race

How to watch the Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky’s brand new F1 channel, Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, the 24/7 channel broadcasting all things F1.

You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406), Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos support (if your audio equipment is Atmos compatible)

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £34.99 (for a Monthly Pass, which is currently discounted to £21).

The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics as it’ll cover any other races within that month.

Where time are the highlights for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2023 season in the UK.

Despite qualifying taken place on the Friday, highlights start at 7.50pm on Saturday 29th, which means you’ll probably get the action from the Sprint included too. Highlights of the race shown at 5.30pm on Sunday 30th. If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the Channel 4 app.

