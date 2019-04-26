What a start the 2019 Formula One season has got off to, especially for Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas have recorded a one-two finish in each of the three races we’ve had so far. When will the trend end? Here’s our guide on how to catch his weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix action, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event.
Hamilton heads into Baku at the top of the charts, a smidgen ahead of his teammate. Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, and Charles Leclerc, who’ve all made the podium once each so far this season, are a little way behind.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will bring back some painful memories for Vettel. The German led the pack for the majority of the race last year, but only finished fourth thanks to a costly couple of error. Hamilton eventually took the victory, with Kimi Raikkonen and Sergio Perez coming in second and third.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Schedule: What time is F1 on TV this weekend?
The fourth stop on the 2019 Formula One world tour is Baku, with the main action taking place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You’ll be pleased to hear that there are no early morning starts this weekend. Read on for all the live stream details.
Here’s this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix race schedule (all times BST):
Friday April 26
- 9:45am − Azerbaijan GP Practice One build-up
- 10am − Azerbaijan GP Practice One
- 1:45pm − Azerbaijan GP Practice Two build-up
- 2pm − Azerbaijan GP Practice Two
Saturday April 27
- 10:45am − Azerbaijan GP Practice Three build-up
- 11am − Azerbaijan GP Practice Three
- 1pm − Azerbaijan GP Qualifying build-up
- 2pm − Azerbaijan GP Qualifying
- 3:45pm − The F1 Show
Sunday April 28
- 11:30am − Azerbaijan GP Pit Lane
- 12:30pm − Azerbaijan GP On the Grid
- 1:10pm − THE AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX
- 3pm − Azerbaijan GP Paddock
- 4:30pm − Full race replay
Azerbaijan Grand Prix: TV channel and live stream details
Sky now has exclusive rights to F1 in the UK, but you’ll be able to catch the highlights via Channel 4.
If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in – in 4K, no less – on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1 and Sky One. You can also tune in using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:
If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this season’s opener, you can watch the action by picking up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £8.99 (for a Day Pass) or £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’re completely free on both Saturday and Sunday morning.
To catch Channel 4’s highlights from 7pm on Sunday, you’ll need to head to the normal broadcast channel or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service:
Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:
